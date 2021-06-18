Maiar Crypto App Now Supports Bitcoin

Maiar brings an exciting opportunity for Bitcoin proponents as Elrond-powered mobile app Maiar can now store and transact with Bitcoin. Maiar is a non-custodial mobile crypto wallet that the developers explain as a “money app”. The app also works as an on-ramp to the cryptocurrency market in addition to offering basic crypto wallet functions.

It has been disclosed that users can purchase cryptocurrency with their Visa and Mastercard cards. The Elrond Network team disclosed that all current clients of the Maiar app already have a Bitcoin address linked with their username which should make the app’s transition to Bitcoin support much flawlessly.

Moreover, the herotag system works through a DNS service on Elrond Network, which is a highly scalable blockchain that deploys sharding. It is maintained through Proof-of-Stake unanimity. The Elrond blockchain has the capability to manage more than 15,000 transactions per second with its Adaptive State Sharding implementation.

Furthermore, other than Bitcoin, the Maiar app also backs the Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Elrond eGold (EGLD) cryptocurrencies. The app has recently been added to the Huawei AppGallery. This addition makes it accessible on all 3 mainstream app marketplaces. The Elrond Network team disclosed that the app now has over 400,000 users after becoming accessible on the biggest app marketplaces 4 months ago.