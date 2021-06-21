Canadian National Railway [NYSE: CNI] Announces Investment in Alberta

Canadian National Railway Company [NYSE: CNI] disclosed that it has decided to make an investment of C$445 million in Alberta in 2021 as part of CN’s C$3 billion capital investment plan across its network. The investment of CN in Alberta will focus on technology, capacity, and infrastructure maintenance to optimize safety and the fluidity of its network.

Furthermore, the overall investment plan of CN indicates the willpower of the firm to play an important role in the economic retrieval and to be part of the climate solution. By creating a more fluid and more efficient network, the firm will boost the use of hail for long haul transportation, leading to the cut in emissions.

Additionally, Alberta has the best rail infrastructure in Canada and this funding by CN will guarantee that the firm will continue to be at the lead in the transporting goods to markets across the continent. Their investment indicates the strong vote of confidence in the future of the economy of Alberta.

Maintenance program include the replacement of 64 miles of rail, rebuilding of 38 road crossing surfaces, installation of nearly 182,000 of new railroad ties, and finally the maintenance work on bridges, culverts, signal systems, and other track infrastructure.

Moreover, the suggested end-to-end merger between CN and Kansas City Southern will generate a transportation network across North America, optimizing competition, prompting economic growth, and offering benefits to the local societies in which both railroads work.