CNH Industrial [NYSE: CNHI] Announces Acquisition of Raven Industries

CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE: CNHI] has inked an agreement to purchase 100% of the capital stock of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) for US$58 per share. It signifies a 33.6% premium to the Raven Industries 4-week volume-weighted average stock price and US$2.1 billion Enterprise Value.

It has been disclosed that the deal will be financed with money that is available on hand of CNH Industrial. This buying is the result of a long collaboration between the two firms. It will further improve CNH Industrial’s position in the global agriculture equipment market by including strong technological advancement in autonomous and precision agriculture technology.

Raven Industries is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakotais organized into three business divisions. Its business divisions include Applied Technology (precision agriculture), Engineered Films (high-performance specialty films), and Aerostar (aerospace) with unified net sales of US$ 348.4 million for the twelve months completed January 31, 2021.

Furthermore, the firm is a global technology partner for key strategic OEMs, agriculture retailers, and dealers. The deal is anticipated to create nearly US$400 million of run-rate revenue synergies by the calendar year 2025, which will result in US$150 million of incremental EBITDA from synergies.

Furthermore, CNH Industrial does not believe that the suggested buying will have any impact on its guidance for 2021. The buying is anticipated to be financed with Group combined cash not influencing third-party debt of industrial activities.