57.6 F
New York
Thursday, June 24, 2021
type here...
BusinessTechnology

Nokia [NYSE: NOK] Announces Global Launch of Next-Generation AirScale 5G portfolio

By Rimsha Khan
0
5

Must read

Business

Nokia [NYSE: NOK] Announces Global Launch of Next-Generation AirScale 5G portfolio

Rimsha Khan - 0
Nokia Corporation has rolled out its latest range of industry-prominent AirScale 5G products. The new comprehensive range of products of Nokia includes baseband,...
Read more
Companies

Q2 Holdings [NASDAQ: QTWO] Collaborate with NYDIG

Rimsha Khan - 0
Q2 Holdings, Inc. and NYDIG have disclosed that they have entered into a partnership to offer more than 18.3 million registered users on...
Read more
Business

PayPal [NASDAQ: PYPL] and Visa Invest in Blockchain Capital

Rimsha Khan - 0
PayPal Holdings, Inc. and Visa Inc have invested in Blockchain Capital. Blockchain Capital is a cryptocurrency and blockchain-focused venture capital firm. Blockchain Capital...
Read more
Featured

Bitcoin Experience a Huge Decline after China Increase Pressure on Cryptos

Rimsha Khan - 0
Bitcoin has seen a huge decline as the price of Bitcoin tumbled 10% on Monday. The decline comes after China has increased its crackdown...
Read more

Nokia Corporation [NYSE: NOK] has rolled out its latest range of industry-prominent AirScale 5G products. The new comprehensive range of products of Nokia includes baseband, remote radio heads, and huge MIMO active antennas with digital beamforming. Nokia’s new products are powered by the latest generation of ReefShark chipsets.

It will provide the highest capacity and network performance while allowing effective implementations and operation. The launch of the new products has already been started. Nokia launched its new generation of ReefShark-powered AirScale massive MIMO antennas with 32TRX and 64TRX products and 8T8R remote radio head solutions.

Furthermore, The 32TRX is low in weight in the industry, at 17kg, streamlining and accelerating site deployments. Particularly, this low weight is accomplished at the same time as backing high radio frequency bandwidth. The bandwidth includes 200 MHz occupied bandwidth and 400 MHz instantaneous bandwidth. It will offer high radio frequency power output, without negotiation. Both the new 32TRX and the new 64TRX huge MIMO antennas back both fragmented spectrum and network sharing cases.

Additionally, Nokia also launches its new SoC-based baseband plug-in cards to enhance the capacity of the AirScale System Module. The new ReefShark-powered plug-in cards offer up to eight times more bandwidth and provide services up to eight times more cells compared to earlier generations. The baseband module of Nokia can back 90,000 connected users at the same time and has 84 Gbps throughput. The highly efficient ReefShark powered plug-in cards also cut power consumption by up to 75 percent.

Previous articleQ2 Holdings [NASDAQ: QTWO] Collaborate with NYDIG

More articles

Business

PayPal [NASDAQ: PYPL] and Visa Invest in Blockchain Capital

Rimsha Khan - 0
PayPal Holdings, Inc. and Visa Inc have invested in Blockchain Capital. Blockchain Capital is a cryptocurrency and blockchain-focused venture capital firm. Blockchain Capital...
Read more
Business

Canadian National Railway [NYSE: CNI] Announces Investment in Alberta

Rimsha Khan - 0
Canadian National Railway Company disclosed that it has decided to make an investment of C$445 million in Alberta in 2021 as part of...
Read more
Business

CNH Industrial [NYSE: CNHI] Announces Acquisition of Raven Industries

Rimsha Khan - 0
CNH Industrial N.V. has inked an agreement to purchase 100% of the capital stock of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) for US$58 per...
Read more
Business

Maiar Crypto App Now Supports Bitcoin

Rimsha Khan - 0
Maiar brings an exciting opportunity for Bitcoin proponents as Elrond-powered mobile app Maiar can now store and transact with Bitcoin. Maiar is a non-custodial...
Read more
Business

Kadant [NYSE: KAI] Announces Acquisition of Joh. Clouth

Rimsha Khan - 0
Kadant Inc. disclosed Thursday that it has decided to purchase Joh. Clouth GmbH & Co. KG and its affiliates (Clouth). The firm has...
Read more
Business

VEON [NASDAQ: VEON] Announces Acquisition of AdTech in Russia

Rimsha Khan - 0
VEON Ltd disclosed that it has purchased a majority stake in OTM which is a technology platform for the automation and planning of...
Read more
Business

MicroStrategy Decides to Sell $1B Stock With Plans To Buy More Bitcoin With Profit

Rimsha Khan - 0
Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated skyrocketed 5.36% on Wednesday after the firm disclosed that it has decided to dump $1 billion worth of its...
Read more
Business

Thailand SEC Forbids Crypto Exchanges from Listing Meme Tokens, NFTs, and More

Rimsha Khan - 0
Thailand SEC has made a new decision that forbids crypto exchanges to list meme tokens, NFTs, and many more. The decision to ban certain...
Read more
Business

China’s Cryptocurrency Mining Crackdown Appears to be Widening

Rimsha Khan - 0
The cryptocurrency mining crackdown of China is continuously increasing. It has been seen that government departments in the province of Yunnan are gearing up...
Read more

Latest article

Business

Canadian National Railway [NYSE: CNI] Announces Investment in Alberta

Rimsha Khan - 0
Canadian National Railway Company disclosed that it has decided to make an investment of C$445 million in Alberta in 2021 as part of...
Read more
Business

CNH Industrial [NYSE: CNHI] Announces Acquisition of Raven Industries

Rimsha Khan - 0
CNH Industrial N.V. has inked an agreement to purchase 100% of the capital stock of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) for US$58 per...
Read more
Business

Maiar Crypto App Now Supports Bitcoin

Rimsha Khan - 0
Maiar brings an exciting opportunity for Bitcoin proponents as Elrond-powered mobile app Maiar can now store and transact with Bitcoin. Maiar is a non-custodial...
Read more
Business

Kadant [NYSE: KAI] Announces Acquisition of Joh. Clouth

Rimsha Khan - 0
Kadant Inc. disclosed Thursday that it has decided to purchase Joh. Clouth GmbH & Co. KG and its affiliates (Clouth). The firm has...
Read more
Business

VEON [NASDAQ: VEON] Announces Acquisition of AdTech in Russia

Rimsha Khan - 0
VEON Ltd disclosed that it has purchased a majority stake in OTM which is a technology platform for the automation and planning of...
Read more
Business

MicroStrategy Decides to Sell $1B Stock With Plans To Buy More Bitcoin With Profit

Rimsha Khan - 0
Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated skyrocketed 5.36% on Wednesday after the firm disclosed that it has decided to dump $1 billion worth of its...
Read more
Business

Thailand SEC Forbids Crypto Exchanges from Listing Meme Tokens, NFTs, and More

Rimsha Khan - 0
Thailand SEC has made a new decision that forbids crypto exchanges to list meme tokens, NFTs, and many more. The decision to ban certain...
Read more
Business

China’s Cryptocurrency Mining Crackdown Appears to be Widening

Rimsha Khan - 0
The cryptocurrency mining crackdown of China is continuously increasing. It has been seen that government departments in the province of Yunnan are gearing up...
Read more

© Dwinnex, LLC. All rights reserved.

READ FROM

NAVIGATION

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.