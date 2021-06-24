Q2 Holdings [NASDAQ: QTWO] Collaborate with NYDIG

Q2 Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ: QTWO] and NYDIG have disclosed that they have entered into a partnership to offer more than 18.3 million registered users on the Q2 platform the opportunity to buy, sell and hold Bitcoin. The flexible, modern, and open digital banking platform OF Q2 presently powers nearly 30 percent of the top 100 banks in the U.S.

Moreover, it allows one out of 10 digital banking customers to execute and participate via cloud-based digital solutions anytime, anywhere, and on any device. By utilizing the secure, regulated Bitcoin platform of NYDIG, the financial institution clients of Q2 will be able to offer their clients through integrated Bitcoin services and further push end-user acquisition, retention, and engagement, while enhancing fee revenue opportunities.

NYDIG is happy to cooperate with Q2 to deliver on its shared mission of aiding banks, credit unions, and fintech to offer groundbreaking and flawless access to Bitcoin. The work we will do together will be crucial to making Bitcoin as readily available as possible through current financial institutions. It allows the constant growth of the Bitcoin network.

Furthermore, as per the December 2020 study by Cornerstone Advisors, 15 percent of U.S. clients hold Bitcoin or some other form of cryptocurrency. The client poll also disclosed that most of these crypto owners would utilize their banks to make investments in cryptocurrency if they had the option to do so.