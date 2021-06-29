84.8 F
Business

Accenture [NYSE: ACN] Announces Acquisition of Sentor

By Rimsha Khan
Accenture [NYSE: ACN] Announces Acquisition of Sentor

Accenture Plc [NYSE: ACN] disclosed that it has acquired Sentor. Sentor has gained recognition as a Sweden-based independent offeror of cyber defense and managed security services. Sentor has managed to gain a very strong reputation in the cybersecurity community in Sweden through its keen experience in providing sophisticated cybersecurity services to the Swedish market.

Since its inception in 1988, it has able to lure extraordinary talent and grow a technical security culture that is unique in the industry. The firm is based in Stockholm. It has extra offices in Gӓvle and Malmӧ. Looking at the firm’s portfolio, its portfolio comprises advisory services, security testing, managed detection, and incident-response capabilities, backed by a 24/7/365 security operations center in Stockholm. Moreover, its client base span multiple industries, including finance, insurance, manufacturing, and retail.

Furthermore, as per the acquisition, nearly 80 cybersecurity professionals of Sentor will enter the Accenture Security team in Sweden. It will increase the local resources and capabilities of Accenture. Moreover, it will tackle the increasing demand for local cybersecurity and managed security services. After facing the daily bombardment of cyberattacks, the firm has decided to use a new approach to manage cyber risks.

Additionally, the buying of Sentor further increases Accenture’s ability to assist clients to match this challenging cybersecurity environment. The firm is delighted about what it can get together to help firms in Sweden become more robust.

