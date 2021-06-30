70.9 F
New York
Friday, July 2, 2021
type here...
Business

Credit Suisse [NYSE: CS] Plans to Establish Single Private Bank

By Rimsha Khan
0
11

Must read

Business

Credit Suisse [NYSE: CS] Plans to Establish Single Private Bank

Rimsha Khan - 0
Credit Suisse Group AG is gearing up to create a single private bank as the firm is planning to centralize the management of...
Read more
Business

Accenture [NYSE: ACN] Announces Acquisition of Sentor

Rimsha Khan - 0
Accenture Plc disclosed that it has acquired Sentor. Sentor has gained recognition as a Sweden-based independent offeror of cyber defense and managed security...
Read more
Business

UK Financial Regulator Put Ban on Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance

Rimsha Khan - 0
The largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance got banned by UK financial regulators. The watchdogs have made this decision as they continue the crackdown on the...
Read more
Business

Nokia [NYSE: NOK] Announces Global Launch of Next-Generation AirScale 5G portfolio

Rimsha Khan - 0
Nokia Corporation has rolled out its latest range of industry-prominent AirScale 5G products. The new comprehensive range of products of Nokia includes baseband,...
Read more

Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE: CS] is gearing up to create a single private bank as the firm is planning to centralize the management of its bankers. The Swiss bank is considering replacing a regional structure as part of efforts to fast-track a revamp after a series of scandals. Credit Suisse and its Board are exploring a new strategy for the revamp as soon as October.

Sources disclosed that it looks like the revamp will be bigger as the bank is preparing to transform the private banking business and other services managing money for the world’s rich into one global division. Furthermore, focusing on the client managers who handle the wealthiest clients, many of whom are worth tens of millions of dollars, would abandon a regionalized structure launched in 2015.

It has been deemed that this kind of change would sway local managers in Asia and globally, who have enjoyed substantial independence, under strict Swiss control as well as making it simpler to reduce costs. The managers are worried that Switzerland’s second-largest bank, which has faced two scandals this year, could experience break-up demands from investors, or that its plummeting stock-market value makes it a foreign acquisition target.

Furthermore, under the guidance of its new chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio, Credit Suisse is exploring revamping operations and leading its businesses to shield it from investor pressure. Moreover, Credit Suisse would be able to simplify products by integrating its wealth management businesses, while also getting more and more appealing to a potential merger partner.

Previous articleAccenture [NYSE: ACN] Announces Acquisition of Sentor

More articles

Business

Accenture [NYSE: ACN] Announces Acquisition of Sentor

Rimsha Khan - 0
Accenture Plc disclosed that it has acquired Sentor. Sentor has gained recognition as a Sweden-based independent offeror of cyber defense and managed security...
Read more
Business

UK Financial Regulator Put Ban on Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance

Rimsha Khan - 0
The largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance got banned by UK financial regulators. The watchdogs have made this decision as they continue the crackdown on the...
Read more
Business

Nokia [NYSE: NOK] Announces Global Launch of Next-Generation AirScale 5G portfolio

Rimsha Khan - 0
Nokia Corporation has rolled out its latest range of industry-prominent AirScale 5G products. The new comprehensive range of products of Nokia includes baseband,...
Read more
Business

PayPal [NASDAQ: PYPL] and Visa Invest in Blockchain Capital

Rimsha Khan - 0
PayPal Holdings, Inc. and Visa Inc have invested in Blockchain Capital. Blockchain Capital is a cryptocurrency and blockchain-focused venture capital firm. Blockchain Capital...
Read more
Business

Canadian National Railway [NYSE: CNI] Announces Investment in Alberta

Rimsha Khan - 0
Canadian National Railway Company disclosed that it has decided to make an investment of C$445 million in Alberta in 2021 as part of...
Read more
Business

CNH Industrial [NYSE: CNHI] Announces Acquisition of Raven Industries

Rimsha Khan - 0
CNH Industrial N.V. has inked an agreement to purchase 100% of the capital stock of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) for US$58 per...
Read more
Business

Maiar Crypto App Now Supports Bitcoin

Rimsha Khan - 0
Maiar brings an exciting opportunity for Bitcoin proponents as Elrond-powered mobile app Maiar can now store and transact with Bitcoin. Maiar is a non-custodial...
Read more
Business

Kadant [NYSE: KAI] Announces Acquisition of Joh. Clouth

Rimsha Khan - 0
Kadant Inc. disclosed Thursday that it has decided to purchase Joh. Clouth GmbH & Co. KG and its affiliates (Clouth). The firm has...
Read more
Business

VEON [NASDAQ: VEON] Announces Acquisition of AdTech in Russia

Rimsha Khan - 0
VEON Ltd disclosed that it has purchased a majority stake in OTM which is a technology platform for the automation and planning of...
Read more

Latest article

Companies

Q2 Holdings [NASDAQ: QTWO] Collaborate with NYDIG

Rimsha Khan - 0
Q2 Holdings, Inc. and NYDIG have disclosed that they have entered into a partnership to offer more than 18.3 million registered users on...
Read more
Business

PayPal [NASDAQ: PYPL] and Visa Invest in Blockchain Capital

Rimsha Khan - 0
PayPal Holdings, Inc. and Visa Inc have invested in Blockchain Capital. Blockchain Capital is a cryptocurrency and blockchain-focused venture capital firm. Blockchain Capital...
Read more
Featured

Bitcoin Experience a Huge Decline after China Increase Pressure on Cryptos

Rimsha Khan - 0
Bitcoin has seen a huge decline as the price of Bitcoin tumbled 10% on Monday. The decline comes after China has increased its crackdown...
Read more
Business

Canadian National Railway [NYSE: CNI] Announces Investment in Alberta

Rimsha Khan - 0
Canadian National Railway Company disclosed that it has decided to make an investment of C$445 million in Alberta in 2021 as part of...
Read more
Business

CNH Industrial [NYSE: CNHI] Announces Acquisition of Raven Industries

Rimsha Khan - 0
CNH Industrial N.V. has inked an agreement to purchase 100% of the capital stock of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) for US$58 per...
Read more
Business

Maiar Crypto App Now Supports Bitcoin

Rimsha Khan - 0
Maiar brings an exciting opportunity for Bitcoin proponents as Elrond-powered mobile app Maiar can now store and transact with Bitcoin. Maiar is a non-custodial...
Read more
Business

Kadant [NYSE: KAI] Announces Acquisition of Joh. Clouth

Rimsha Khan - 0
Kadant Inc. disclosed Thursday that it has decided to purchase Joh. Clouth GmbH & Co. KG and its affiliates (Clouth). The firm has...
Read more
Business

VEON [NASDAQ: VEON] Announces Acquisition of AdTech in Russia

Rimsha Khan - 0
VEON Ltd disclosed that it has purchased a majority stake in OTM which is a technology platform for the automation and planning of...
Read more

© Dwinnex, LLC. All rights reserved.

READ FROM

NAVIGATION

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.