74.4 F
New York
Saturday, July 10, 2021
type here...
Business

Here’s Why Shares of Carver Bancorp [NASDAQ: CARV] Skyrocketing Today

By Rimsha Khan
0
10

Must read

Companies

Bullish Plan to Go Public on New York Stock Exchange

Rimsha Khan - 0
Bullish has decided to go public on the New York Stock Exchange through a merger with Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: FPAC), a special...
Read more
Business

Here’s Why Shares of Carver Bancorp [NASDAQ: CARV] Skyrocketing Today

Rimsha Khan - 0
Shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. skyrocketed 47.10% at the time of writing on Friday. The share of the firm has now quadrupled in...
Read more
Business

BeiGene’s [NASDAQ: BGNE] KYPROLIS Gets Approval in China

Rimsha Khan - 0
BeiGene, Ltd. disclosed Friday that it has got the authorization from the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for KYPROLIS. KYPROLIS has been...
Read more
Business

BlackRock [NYSE: BLK] Secured $250M in Commitments from a Consortium

Rimsha Khan - 0
BlackRock, Inc. has got more than US$250 million in pledges from a consortium of global institutional investors, governments, and philanthropies for the Climate...
Read more

Shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. [NASDAQ: CARV] skyrocketed 47.10% at the time of writing on Friday. The share of the firm has now quadrupled in three days even as one of the bank’s largest shareholders revealed that he dumped his stake.

The New York-based bank serving African-American communities revealed Thursday afternoon that David Lu had dumped his entire holding in the bank. Lu was earlier Carver’s third-largest shareholder with 153,438 shares or 5.0% of the shares outstanding.

Shares of the firm soared 47.10% as the firm has gained +10.31 at the time of writing on Friday. Carver Bancorp, Inc. [NASDAQ: CARV] share price went from a low point around $5.15 to briefly over $38.87 in the past 52 weeks, though shares have since pulled back to $32.05. CARV’s market cap has remained high, hitting $78.59 Million at the time of writing.

Additionally, David T. Lu who has dumped its stake in the firm is the managing member of Hedgehog Capital LLC. He has sole voting and dispositive power with respect to shares owned by Hedgehog Capital LLC.

Previous articleBeiGene’s [NASDAQ: BGNE] KYPROLIS Gets Approval in China
Next articleBullish Plan to Go Public on New York Stock Exchange

More articles

Business

BeiGene’s [NASDAQ: BGNE] KYPROLIS Gets Approval in China

Rimsha Khan - 0
BeiGene, Ltd. disclosed Friday that it has got the authorization from the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for KYPROLIS. KYPROLIS has been...
Read more
Business

BlackRock [NYSE: BLK] Secured $250M in Commitments from a Consortium

Rimsha Khan - 0
BlackRock, Inc. has got more than US$250 million in pledges from a consortium of global institutional investors, governments, and philanthropies for the Climate...
Read more
Business

Credit Suisse [NYSE: CS] Plans to Establish Single Private Bank

Rimsha Khan - 0
Credit Suisse Group AG is gearing up to create a single private bank as the firm is planning to centralize the management of...
Read more
Business

Accenture [NYSE: ACN] Announces Acquisition of Sentor

Rimsha Khan - 0
Accenture Plc disclosed that it has acquired Sentor. Sentor has gained recognition as a Sweden-based independent offeror of cyber defense and managed security...
Read more
Business

UK Financial Regulator Put Ban on Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance

Rimsha Khan - 0
The largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance got banned by UK financial regulators. The watchdogs have made this decision as they continue the crackdown on the...
Read more
Business

Nokia [NYSE: NOK] Announces Global Launch of Next-Generation AirScale 5G portfolio

Rimsha Khan - 0
Nokia Corporation has rolled out its latest range of industry-prominent AirScale 5G products. The new comprehensive range of products of Nokia includes baseband,...
Read more
Business

PayPal [NASDAQ: PYPL] and Visa Invest in Blockchain Capital

Rimsha Khan - 0
PayPal Holdings, Inc. and Visa Inc have invested in Blockchain Capital. Blockchain Capital is a cryptocurrency and blockchain-focused venture capital firm. Blockchain Capital...
Read more
Business

Canadian National Railway [NYSE: CNI] Announces Investment in Alberta

Rimsha Khan - 0
Canadian National Railway Company disclosed that it has decided to make an investment of C$445 million in Alberta in 2021 as part of...
Read more
Business

CNH Industrial [NYSE: CNHI] Announces Acquisition of Raven Industries

Rimsha Khan - 0
CNH Industrial N.V. has inked an agreement to purchase 100% of the capital stock of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) for US$58 per...
Read more

Latest article

Business

Credit Suisse [NYSE: CS] Plans to Establish Single Private Bank

Rimsha Khan - 0
Credit Suisse Group AG is gearing up to create a single private bank as the firm is planning to centralize the management of...
Read more
Business

Accenture [NYSE: ACN] Announces Acquisition of Sentor

Rimsha Khan - 0
Accenture Plc disclosed that it has acquired Sentor. Sentor has gained recognition as a Sweden-based independent offeror of cyber defense and managed security...
Read more
Business

UK Financial Regulator Put Ban on Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance

Rimsha Khan - 0
The largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance got banned by UK financial regulators. The watchdogs have made this decision as they continue the crackdown on the...
Read more
Business

Nokia [NYSE: NOK] Announces Global Launch of Next-Generation AirScale 5G portfolio

Rimsha Khan - 0
Nokia Corporation has rolled out its latest range of industry-prominent AirScale 5G products. The new comprehensive range of products of Nokia includes baseband,...
Read more
Companies

Q2 Holdings [NASDAQ: QTWO] Collaborate with NYDIG

Rimsha Khan - 0
Q2 Holdings, Inc. and NYDIG have disclosed that they have entered into a partnership to offer more than 18.3 million registered users on...
Read more
Business

PayPal [NASDAQ: PYPL] and Visa Invest in Blockchain Capital

Rimsha Khan - 0
PayPal Holdings, Inc. and Visa Inc have invested in Blockchain Capital. Blockchain Capital is a cryptocurrency and blockchain-focused venture capital firm. Blockchain Capital...
Read more
Featured

Bitcoin Experience a Huge Decline after China Increase Pressure on Cryptos

Rimsha Khan - 0
Bitcoin has seen a huge decline as the price of Bitcoin tumbled 10% on Monday. The decline comes after China has increased its crackdown...
Read more
Business

Canadian National Railway [NYSE: CNI] Announces Investment in Alberta

Rimsha Khan - 0
Canadian National Railway Company disclosed that it has decided to make an investment of C$445 million in Alberta in 2021 as part of...
Read more

© Dwinnex, LLC. All rights reserved.

READ FROM

NAVIGATION

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.