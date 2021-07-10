74.4 F
New York
Saturday, July 10, 2021
type here...
Companies

Bullish Plan to Go Public on New York Stock Exchange

By Rimsha Khan
0
6

Must read

Companies

Bullish Plan to Go Public on New York Stock Exchange

Rimsha Khan - 0
Bullish has decided to go public on the New York Stock Exchange through a merger with Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: FPAC), a special...
Read more
Business

Here’s Why Shares of Carver Bancorp [NASDAQ: CARV] Skyrocketing Today

Rimsha Khan - 0
Shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. skyrocketed 47.10% at the time of writing on Friday. The share of the firm has now quadrupled in...
Read more
Business

BeiGene’s [NASDAQ: BGNE] KYPROLIS Gets Approval in China

Rimsha Khan - 0
BeiGene, Ltd. disclosed Friday that it has got the authorization from the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for KYPROLIS. KYPROLIS has been...
Read more
Business

BlackRock [NYSE: BLK] Secured $250M in Commitments from a Consortium

Rimsha Khan - 0
BlackRock, Inc. has got more than US$250 million in pledges from a consortium of global institutional investors, governments, and philanthropies for the Climate...
Read more

Bullish has decided to go public on the New York Stock Exchange through a merger with Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: FPAC), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Bullish has gained recognition as a technology firm focused on evolving financial services for the digital assets sector.

The firm is gearing up to begin a novel, controlled cryptocurrency exchange that provides deep, predictable liquidity with technology. It will allow retail and institutional investors to create yield from their digital assets. Bullish is planning to revamp the traditional exchange in order to benefit asset holders, enable traders, and increase market integrity.

Furthermore, the business merger of Bullish and FPAC has a pro forma equity value at the signing of nearly US$9.0 billion at US$10 per share. It is to be adjusted at deal execution based on crypto asset prices around that time. The profit includes net cash of nearly US$600 million and US$300 million of PIPE secured by EFM Asset Management, with participation from funds and accounts. It is handled by BlackRock, Cryptology Asset Group, Galaxy Digital, and several other well-known institutional investors.

Additionally, the deal is anticipated to execute by the end of 2021. It is dependent on the authorization by Far Peak stockholders and other traditional execution conditions, including regulatory authorizations. The Boards of Directors of both Bullish and Far Peak have mutually endorsed the recommended deal.

Previous articleHere’s Why Shares of Carver Bancorp [NASDAQ: CARV] Skyrocketing Today

More articles

Companies

Q2 Holdings [NASDAQ: QTWO] Collaborate with NYDIG

Rimsha Khan - 0
Q2 Holdings, Inc. and NYDIG have disclosed that they have entered into a partnership to offer more than 18.3 million registered users on...
Read more
Companies

Accenture [NYSE: ACN] and Salesforce to Aid ISDI to Reduce its Environmental Impact

Rimsha Khan - 0
Accenture plc and Salesforce have partnered with ISDI to provide aid to the Salesforce-authorized global coaching organization. The firms will evaluate their carbon...
Read more
Companies

Iconix Brand [NASDAQ: ICON] to be Acquired by Iconix Acquisition Corp

Rimsha Khan - 0
Iconix Brand Group, Inc. disclosed that it has inked an agreement and plan of merger with Iconix Acquisition Corp. Iconix Brand Group is...
Read more
Companies

GOL Linhas [NYSE: GOL] Announces Acquisition of MAP Transportes Aéreos

Rimsha Khan - 0
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. disclosed that it has inked an agreement to buy MAP Transportes Aéreos Ltda. The firm's buying decision highlights...
Read more
Companies

Sphere 3D [NASDAQ: ANY] Signs Merger Agreement with Gryphon Digital Mining

Rimsha Khan - 0
Sphere 3D Corp. disclosed Thursday that it has inked a deal and Plan of Merger with Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. After the execution...
Read more
Companies

Hilton [NYSE: HLT] and Groups360 Announces Global Launch of GroupSync Engage

Rimsha Khan - 0
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. and Groups360 collaborated to introduce GroupSync Engage across the majority of the Hilton portfolio. GroupSync will be included in...
Read more
Companies

Glaukos Corporation [NYSE: GKOS] Inks Agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical

Rimsha Khan - 0
Glaukos Corporation declared that it has signed a development and commercialization license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Santen) for the PRESERFLO MicroShunt....
Read more
Companies

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Gets FA Approval for Emergency Use in Adolescents

Rimsha Khan - 0
Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE disclosed that its COVID-19 vaccine has got the FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine. After the approval,...
Read more
Business

Soliton [NASDAQ: SOLY] to be Acquired by Allergan Aesthetics

Rimsha Khan - 0
Soliton, Inc. disclosed Monday that it has inked an agreement with Allergen Aesthetics. As per the agreement, Allergen Aesthetics will buy Soliton. Allergen...
Read more

Latest article

Business

Credit Suisse [NYSE: CS] Plans to Establish Single Private Bank

Rimsha Khan - 0
Credit Suisse Group AG is gearing up to create a single private bank as the firm is planning to centralize the management of...
Read more
Business

Accenture [NYSE: ACN] Announces Acquisition of Sentor

Rimsha Khan - 0
Accenture Plc disclosed that it has acquired Sentor. Sentor has gained recognition as a Sweden-based independent offeror of cyber defense and managed security...
Read more
Business

UK Financial Regulator Put Ban on Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance

Rimsha Khan - 0
The largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance got banned by UK financial regulators. The watchdogs have made this decision as they continue the crackdown on the...
Read more
Business

Nokia [NYSE: NOK] Announces Global Launch of Next-Generation AirScale 5G portfolio

Rimsha Khan - 0
Nokia Corporation has rolled out its latest range of industry-prominent AirScale 5G products. The new comprehensive range of products of Nokia includes baseband,...
Read more
Companies

Q2 Holdings [NASDAQ: QTWO] Collaborate with NYDIG

Rimsha Khan - 0
Q2 Holdings, Inc. and NYDIG have disclosed that they have entered into a partnership to offer more than 18.3 million registered users on...
Read more
Business

PayPal [NASDAQ: PYPL] and Visa Invest in Blockchain Capital

Rimsha Khan - 0
PayPal Holdings, Inc. and Visa Inc have invested in Blockchain Capital. Blockchain Capital is a cryptocurrency and blockchain-focused venture capital firm. Blockchain Capital...
Read more
Featured

Bitcoin Experience a Huge Decline after China Increase Pressure on Cryptos

Rimsha Khan - 0
Bitcoin has seen a huge decline as the price of Bitcoin tumbled 10% on Monday. The decline comes after China has increased its crackdown...
Read more
Business

Canadian National Railway [NYSE: CNI] Announces Investment in Alberta

Rimsha Khan - 0
Canadian National Railway Company disclosed that it has decided to make an investment of C$445 million in Alberta in 2021 as part of...
Read more

© Dwinnex, LLC. All rights reserved.

READ FROM

NAVIGATION

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.