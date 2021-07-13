GoDaddy [NYSE: GDDY] Partnered with Google to Help Small Businesses

GoDaddy Inc. [NYSE: GDDY] disclosed Tuesday that it has inked a partnership agreement with Google. The partnership agreement aimed at providing assistance to small businesses to access millions of new customers through Google. This development to GoDaddy’s ongoing Google offering will make it easy for clients to scale their businesses. It also helps them to gain access to the millions of new shoppers via Google.

Furthermore, customers are now empowered to automatically make a Google Merchant Center account. They can sync their catalog to create free product listings on Google. They can also advertise their products on Google without leaving their GoDaddy Online Store. Moreover, GoDaddy clients now have integrated functionality to roll out Smart Shopping campaigns to advertise products across more surfaces on Google, involving Google Search, Google Images, Google Maps, YouTube, and Gmail.

Google is striving to build an open and healthy commerce ecosystem where businesses and their products are easily reachable, and where shoppers have the various options. Additionally, Google is also providing qualified GoDaddy clients more than $150 in ads credit when they start their first Smart Shopping campaign.

GoDaddy disclosed that its client’s success is its main motivation. The firm knows that offering powerful ways to connect large buyer audiences is a key driver. Additionally, Google Smart Shopping campaigns allow small businesses to streamline their marketing spend. It also helps them to boost their conversion value across Google properties to provide the strongest sales growth. With this growth, GoDaddy customers can reach millions of potential clients with their most appropriate products. It will quickly mount their business and rising profits.