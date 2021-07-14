78.6 F
New York
Friday, July 16, 2021
type here...
Companies

Digital Realty [NYSE: DLR] and Brookfield Announces Joint Venture

By Rimsha Khan
0
10

Must read

Business

Athene [NYSE: ATH] Announces Acquisition of Foundation Home Loans

Rimsha Khan - 0
Athene Holding Ltd. disclosed on Thursday that it has inked a definitive agreement to purchase Foundation Home Loans (FHL). FHL had a £3...
Read more
Business

Ping [NYSE: PING] and Anexinet Announces Partnership

Rimsha Khan - 0
Ping Identity Holding Corp. and Anexinet Corporation have both entered into a partnership agreement. The collaboration will integrate Ping Identity’s centralized Identity Access...
Read more
Companies

Digital Realty [NYSE: DLR] and Brookfield Announces Joint Venture

Rimsha Khan - 0
Digital Realty Trust, Inc.   and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. and its institutional partners disclosed on Wednesday that they have launched a 50/50 joint...
Read more
Business

Red Cat [NASDAQ: RCAT] Announces Acquisition of Teal Drones

Rimsha Khan - 0
Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has inked an agreement on Tuesday to buy Teal Drones in an all-stock transaction. This acquisition will add Teal...
Read more

Digital Realty Trust, Inc.  [NYSE: DLR] and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. and its institutional partners disclosed on Wednesday that they have launched a 50/50 joint venture centered on the advancement, ownership, and operation of institutional quality data centers in India. The joint venture will function under the brand name BAM Digital Realty.

The joint venture will grow Brookfield Infrastructure’s considerable global data infrastructure portfolio. The present portfolio comprises $23 billion in assets across data transmission, distribution, and storage. It includes a portfolio of 139,000 operational telecom wireless towers in India, which it plans to grow to 175,000 over the near term.

Furthermore, it has believed by the firm that the joint venture is set to allow the substantial expansion of PlatformDIGITAL. Its implementation across India is anticipated to allow clients to quickly accelerate digital transformation by implementing critical infrastructure with a prominent global data center offeror at the center of a rising linked data community in India.

Additionally, India is a quickly evolving data center market. The Indian market provides a bright future, speeding up the implementation of digital business models among a population that identifies the role of technology for future economic development. Moreover, BAM Digital Realty is planning to purchase land parcels in multiple Indian metros. BAM aims for the development of data center campuses to back the needs of global hyper-scale service suppliers as well as domestic and international businesses.

Previous articleRed Cat [NASDAQ: RCAT] Announces Acquisition of Teal Drones
Next articlePing [NYSE: PING] and Anexinet Announces Partnership

More articles

Companies

Hive Blockchain [NASDAQ: HVBT] Purchases 3,019 High-Performance Bitcoin Miners

Rimsha Khan - 0
Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares has disclosed on Monday that its Bitcoin operating hash rate touched 46% after the firm has decided...
Read more
Companies

Bullish Plan to Go Public on New York Stock Exchange

Rimsha Khan - 0
Bullish has decided to go public on the New York Stock Exchange through a merger with Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: FPAC), a special...
Read more
Companies

Q2 Holdings [NASDAQ: QTWO] Collaborate with NYDIG

Rimsha Khan - 0
Q2 Holdings, Inc. and NYDIG have disclosed that they have entered into a partnership to offer more than 18.3 million registered users on...
Read more
Companies

Accenture [NYSE: ACN] and Salesforce to Aid ISDI to Reduce its Environmental Impact

Rimsha Khan - 0
Accenture plc and Salesforce have partnered with ISDI to provide aid to the Salesforce-authorized global coaching organization. The firms will evaluate their carbon...
Read more
Companies

Iconix Brand [NASDAQ: ICON] to be Acquired by Iconix Acquisition Corp

Rimsha Khan - 0
Iconix Brand Group, Inc. disclosed that it has inked an agreement and plan of merger with Iconix Acquisition Corp. Iconix Brand Group is...
Read more
Companies

GOL Linhas [NYSE: GOL] Announces Acquisition of MAP Transportes Aéreos

Rimsha Khan - 0
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. disclosed that it has inked an agreement to buy MAP Transportes Aéreos Ltda. The firm's buying decision highlights...
Read more
Companies

Sphere 3D [NASDAQ: ANY] Signs Merger Agreement with Gryphon Digital Mining

Rimsha Khan - 0
Sphere 3D Corp. disclosed Thursday that it has inked a deal and Plan of Merger with Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. After the execution...
Read more
Companies

Hilton [NYSE: HLT] and Groups360 Announces Global Launch of GroupSync Engage

Rimsha Khan - 0
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. and Groups360 collaborated to introduce GroupSync Engage across the majority of the Hilton portfolio. GroupSync will be included in...
Read more
Companies

Glaukos Corporation [NYSE: GKOS] Inks Agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical

Rimsha Khan - 0
Glaukos Corporation declared that it has signed a development and commercialization license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Santen) for the PRESERFLO MicroShunt....
Read more

Latest article

Business

GoDaddy [NYSE: GDDY] Partnered with Google to Help Small Businesses

Rimsha Khan - 0
GoDaddy Inc. disclosed Tuesday that it has inked a partnership agreement with Google. The partnership agreement aimed at providing assistance to small businesses...
Read more
Companies

Hive Blockchain [NASDAQ: HVBT] Purchases 3,019 High-Performance Bitcoin Miners

Rimsha Khan - 0
Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares has disclosed on Monday that its Bitcoin operating hash rate touched 46% after the firm has decided...
Read more
Business

The9 [NASDAQ: NCTY] Inks Cryptocurrency Mining Hosting Agreement with BitRiver

Rimsha Khan - 0
The9 Limited revealed on Monday that through its fully-owned business unit NBTC Limited, the firm has inked a cryptocurrency mining hosting agreement with...
Read more
Companies

Bullish Plan to Go Public on New York Stock Exchange

Rimsha Khan - 0
Bullish has decided to go public on the New York Stock Exchange through a merger with Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: FPAC), a special...
Read more
Business

Here’s Why Shares of Carver Bancorp [NASDAQ: CARV] Skyrocketing Today

Rimsha Khan - 0
Shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. skyrocketed 47.10% at the time of writing on Friday. The share of the firm has now quadrupled in...
Read more
Business

BeiGene’s [NASDAQ: BGNE] KYPROLIS Gets Approval in China

Rimsha Khan - 0
BeiGene, Ltd. disclosed Friday that it has got the authorization from the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for KYPROLIS. KYPROLIS has been...
Read more
Business

BlackRock [NYSE: BLK] Secured $250M in Commitments from a Consortium

Rimsha Khan - 0
BlackRock, Inc. has got more than US$250 million in pledges from a consortium of global institutional investors, governments, and philanthropies for the Climate...
Read more
Business

Credit Suisse [NYSE: CS] Plans to Establish Single Private Bank

Rimsha Khan - 0
Credit Suisse Group AG is gearing up to create a single private bank as the firm is planning to centralize the management of...
Read more

© Dwinnex, LLC. All rights reserved.

READ FROM

NAVIGATION

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.