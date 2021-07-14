Digital Realty [NYSE: DLR] and Brookfield Announces Joint Venture

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [NYSE: DLR] and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. and its institutional partners disclosed on Wednesday that they have launched a 50/50 joint venture centered on the advancement, ownership, and operation of institutional quality data centers in India. The joint venture will function under the brand name BAM Digital Realty.

The joint venture will grow Brookfield Infrastructure’s considerable global data infrastructure portfolio. The present portfolio comprises $23 billion in assets across data transmission, distribution, and storage. It includes a portfolio of 139,000 operational telecom wireless towers in India, which it plans to grow to 175,000 over the near term.

Furthermore, it has believed by the firm that the joint venture is set to allow the substantial expansion of PlatformDIGITAL. Its implementation across India is anticipated to allow clients to quickly accelerate digital transformation by implementing critical infrastructure with a prominent global data center offeror at the center of a rising linked data community in India.

Additionally, India is a quickly evolving data center market. The Indian market provides a bright future, speeding up the implementation of digital business models among a population that identifies the role of technology for future economic development. Moreover, BAM Digital Realty is planning to purchase land parcels in multiple Indian metros. BAM aims for the development of data center campuses to back the needs of global hyper-scale service suppliers as well as domestic and international businesses.