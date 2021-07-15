78.6 F
Friday, July 16, 2021
Business

Ping [NYSE: PING] and Anexinet Announces Partnership

By Rimsha Khan
Ping Identity Holding Corp. [NYSE: PING] and Anexinet Corporation have both entered into a partnership agreement. The collaboration will integrate Ping Identity’s centralized Identity Access Management (IAM) with Anexinet’s cybersecurity assessments to aid clients protected their data through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities.

Anexinet entered into a growing list of solution offerors, resellers, managed service providers (MSPs), and global systems integrators (GSIs) designing IAM solutions and services through the Ping Identity Global Channel Partner Program. Modern businesses need turnkey solutions that tackle the realities of hybrid IT environments and streamline identity across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises infrastructures.

Shares of Ping Identity plunged 1.19% as the firm has lost -0.27 at the time of writing on Thursday. The firm has recorded a trading volume of 95.74K as compared to the average volume of 891.24K. In the past 52-week trading session, the firm’s share fluctuated between the 52-week of low and high range $19.97 and $37.80, respectively. Ping Identity has a total market capitalization of $1.86 billion at the time of writing.

Furthermore, if we look at the previous few years many things have changed with remote workers, regulation, cloud applications, IoT, and APIs. Because of this, it’s domineering that every business observes how its IAM program is currently backing these changes.

