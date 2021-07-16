ASGN [NYSE: ASGN] Acquire IndraSoft Inc

ASGN Incorporated [NYSE: ASGN] disclosed that it has acquired IndraSoft Inc. IndraSoft Inc has gained recognition as a prominent cybersecurity and digital transformation solutions offeror to the federal government. IndraSoft has more than 220 teams. The team of highly skilled advisors will be integrated into the ECS Missions Solutions business unit.

Since its inception in 2004, IndraSoft offers penetration in digital transformation, DevSecOps, cybersecurity, and cyber analytics solutions. ASGN disclosed that this buying of IndraSoft is yet another example of the firm long-term capital implementation strategy to buy high-growth consulting businesses that help ASGN in getting the position as an industry-top offeror of IT services and solutions to the commercial and government marketplaces.

Shares of ASGN Incorporated went up 0.45% as the firm has gained +0.43 at the time of writing on Friday. The firm has recorded a trading volume of 36.34K as compared to the average volume of 195.52K. In the past 52-weeks of the trading session, the share of the firm oscillated between the 52-week low and high range of $61.70 and $110.52, respectively. The firm has a total market capitalization of $4.96 billion at the time of writing.

The advanced culture of IndraSoft and the long history of success make it a good choice for the firm’s own steadfast obligation to exceptional service delivery for its customers, disclosed ECS. IndraSoft disclosed that it has pledged to allow objective results through distinguished solutions and a culture of constant improvement.