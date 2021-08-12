Arthur J. Gallagher [NYSE: AJG] Buys Majority Stake in Brokers’ House

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [NYSE: AJG] has disclosed the acquisition of a majority stake in Turkish specialty broker Brokers’ House. This represents a unique opportunity for Gallagher to have direct access to the Turkish specialty broking market with a squad that is already reputable and acquainted with the firm.

Broker House has it headquarter in Istanbul. Brokers’ House is industrial insurance and facultative reinsurance broker providing customers with a wide range of commercial and specialty coverages, including property, financial lines, energy, engineering, and marine cargo. Brokers’ House has proved to be a Gallagher Global Network partner since 2014. Additionally, the present management team of Gündüz Tezel and Levent Özbilen will stay with the business.

Furthermore, the firm has not yet revealed the terms and conditions of the agreement. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is striving to cooperate more closely with the Gündüz, Levent, and their associates to broaden their client product and service offerings.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co has serves as a global insurance brokerage, risk management, and consulting services firm. It has its head office in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Additionally, the firm has operations within 57 countries. Moreover, it provides client service facilities in more than 150 countries around the globe through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.