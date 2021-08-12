94.6 F
Friday, August 13, 2021
Powerbridge Technologies [NASDAQ: PBTS] Decides to Invest in Cryptocurrency Mining

By Rimsha Khan
Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd [NASDAQ: PBTS] disclosed that it has decided to invest in cryptocurrency mining. The firm planned to invest and participate in cryptocurrency mining for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The firm has also scheduled operations internationally. Powerbridge Technologies Co has gained recognition as an offeror of SaaS solutions and Blockchain applications.

Powerbridge Technologies’ stock soaring 38.58% as the firm has gained +0.49 during the pre-marketing trading session of Thursday. In the past 52-week of a trading session, the share of the firm has oscillated between the 52-week low and high range of $1.07 and $9.65, respectively. Powerbridge Technologies’ market capitalization reached $63.21 million at the time of writing.

PBTS also revealed that it has gathered a team of industry experts in cryptocurrency and technology to promote the growth of its digital asset business. Moreover, the firm is confident about the optimistic outlook of the cryptocurrency market. The firm’s plan to participate in crypto mining is an important part of its total blockchain strategy.

Furthermore, Powerbridge Technologies is struggling constantly to develop a clean energy-based BTC and ETH mining network internationally. The firm is confident that its crypto mining business will create important digital assets that help hasten the growth of the firm.

