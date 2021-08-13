94.6 F
New York
Friday, August 13, 2021
type here...
Companies

Recro Pharma [NASDAQ: REPH] Buys San Diego-based IRISYS

By Rimsha Khan
0
9

Must read

Companies

Recro Pharma [NASDAQ: REPH] Buys San Diego-based IRISYS

Rimsha Khan - 0
Recro Pharma, Inc. disclosed it has bought IRISYS, a San Diego-based CDMO that holds capabilities that add and develop the capabilities of Recro....
Read more
Companies

Arthur J. Gallagher [NYSE: AJG] Buys Majority Stake in Brokers’ House

Rimsha Khan - 0
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has disclosed the acquisition of a majority stake in Turkish specialty broker Brokers' House. This represents a unique...
Read more
Business

Powerbridge Technologies [NASDAQ: PBTS] Decides to Invest in Cryptocurrency Mining

Rimsha Khan - 0
Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd disclosed that it has decided to invest in cryptocurrency mining. The firm planned to invest and participate in cryptocurrency...
Read more
Business

Lightning eMotors [NYSE: ZEV] Sign Multi-Year Agreement with Forest River Inc

Rimsha Khan - 0
Lightning eMotors, Inc. has inked a multi-year agreement with Forest River Inc. Both the firms have inked the strategic partnership agreement to install...
Read more

Recro Pharma, Inc. [NASDAQ: REPH] disclosed it has bought IRISYS, a San Diego-based CDMO that holds capabilities that add and develop the capabilities of Recro. Recro purchased IRISYS for nearly $50 million in a combination of cash, shares of Recro common stock, and a seller promissory note.

With its purchase of IRISYS, Recro has changed itself into a full-service CDMO with operations on both the East and West Coast of the U.S. It will now be able to offer its now extended global client base access to services. This buying of IRISYS is truly a landmark business deal for Recro. The collaboration of these two firms creates an organization that is ideally placed to attain Recro’s earlier announced four-pronged strategy for growth.

Strategic Rationale

The acquisition of IRISYS will grow technical focus outside the oral solid dose to include sterile injectables oral liquids, tablets, topicals, liquid/powder-filled capsules, ophthalmic droppers, liposomes, and nano/microparticles. Moreover, it will add new functionality in the areas of aseptic fill/finish and lyophilization.

Financial Details

Furthermore, as per the agreement, Recro has purchased 100% of the equity interests of IRISYS in exchange for payment having an aggregate value of nearly $49.850 million. The buying price was reimbursed through $25.5 million of cash at closing, 9,302,718 shares of common stock of Recro to be issued in six months, and a seller promissory note of $6.1 million.

The seller’s note has a three 3-year maturity date from the date of closing. The seller notes assume interest at a rate of 6% yearly. The seller’s note is explicitly subordinated and unsecured in right of payment and importance to Recro’s existing debt with Athyrium Capital Management.

Previous articleArthur J. Gallagher [NYSE: AJG] Buys Majority Stake in Brokers’ House

More articles

Companies

Arthur J. Gallagher [NYSE: AJG] Buys Majority Stake in Brokers’ House

Rimsha Khan - 0
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has disclosed the acquisition of a majority stake in Turkish specialty broker Brokers' House. This represents a unique...
Read more
Companies

Golden Nugget [NASDAQ: GNOG] to be Acquired by DraftKings

Rimsha Khan - 0
Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. has inked a definitive agreement with DraftKings Inc. . As per the agreement, Golden Nugget Gaming Online is...
Read more
Companies

The9 [NASDAQ: NCTY] Ink Term Sheet with KazDigital to Build a Cryptocurrency Mining Site

Rimsha Khan - 0
The9 Limited disclosed that its fully-owned unit NBTC Limited and Kazakhstan enterprise KazDigital Ltd have inked a non-binding term sheet.  NBTC and KazDigital...
Read more
Companies

VICI Properties [NYSE: VICI] Announces Acquisition of MGM Growth Properties

Rimsha Khan - 0
VICI Properties Inc revealed that it has inked an agreement to acquire MGM Growth Properties . The Master Transaction Agreement has been inked...
Read more
Companies

Ucommune [NASDAQ: UK] Ink Cooperation Agreement with Beijing Investment Group

Rimsha Khan - 0
Ucommune International Ltd. inked a cooperation agreement with Beijing Investment Group Co., LTD. Beijing Investment is a fully state-owned land developer associated with...
Read more
Companies

Digital Realty [NYSE: DLR] and Brookfield Announces Joint Venture

Rimsha Khan - 0
Digital Realty Trust, Inc.   and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. and its institutional partners disclosed on Wednesday that they have launched a 50/50 joint...
Read more
Companies

Hive Blockchain [NASDAQ: HVBT] Purchases 3,019 High-Performance Bitcoin Miners

Rimsha Khan - 0
Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares has disclosed on Monday that its Bitcoin operating hash rate touched 46% after the firm has decided...
Read more
Companies

Bullish Plan to Go Public on New York Stock Exchange

Rimsha Khan - 0
Bullish has decided to go public on the New York Stock Exchange through a merger with Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: FPAC), a special...
Read more
Companies

Q2 Holdings [NASDAQ: QTWO] Collaborate with NYDIG

Rimsha Khan - 0
Q2 Holdings, Inc. and NYDIG have disclosed that they have entered into a partnership to offer more than 18.3 million registered users on...
Read more

Latest article

Companies

Golden Nugget [NASDAQ: GNOG] to be Acquired by DraftKings

Rimsha Khan - 0
Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. has inked a definitive agreement with DraftKings Inc. . As per the agreement, Golden Nugget Gaming Online is...
Read more
Business

Net Savings Link Introduce New Cryptocurrency Exchange

Rimsha Khan - 0
Net Savings Link, Inc. disclosed that it has decided to unveil its completely owned Cryptocurrency Exchange. The new Cryptocurrency exchange will commence operations with...
Read more
Business

Bitfarms [NASDAQ: BITF] Announces Mining of 391 New Bitcoins During July 2021

Rimsha Khan - 0
Bitfarms Ltd. has shared the Bitcoin production update and also disclosed the date of its Q2 2021 financial results. BITF has gained recognition...
Read more
Business

Qualcomm [NASDAQ: QCOM] Propose to Acquire Veoneer for $37 per Share in Cash

Rimsha Khan - 0
Qualcomm Incorporated disclosed that it has decided to purchase Veoneer, Inc. . In this regard, QCOM has presented an offer to purchase Veoneer...
Read more
Companies

The9 [NASDAQ: NCTY] Ink Term Sheet with KazDigital to Build a Cryptocurrency Mining Site

Rimsha Khan - 0
The9 Limited disclosed that its fully-owned unit NBTC Limited and Kazakhstan enterprise KazDigital Ltd have inked a non-binding term sheet.  NBTC and KazDigital...
Read more
Companies

VICI Properties [NYSE: VICI] Announces Acquisition of MGM Growth Properties

Rimsha Khan - 0
VICI Properties Inc revealed that it has inked an agreement to acquire MGM Growth Properties . The Master Transaction Agreement has been inked...
Read more
Companies

Ucommune [NASDAQ: UK] Ink Cooperation Agreement with Beijing Investment Group

Rimsha Khan - 0
Ucommune International Ltd. inked a cooperation agreement with Beijing Investment Group Co., LTD. Beijing Investment is a fully state-owned land developer associated with...
Read more
Business

Lion Electric [NYSE: LEV] all Set to Deliver Two Electric Trucks to Green Mountain Power

Rimsha Khan - 0
The Lion Electric Company revealed on Friday that it is preparing to deliver two of its all-electric trucks to Green Mountain Power (GMP)...
Read more

© Dwinnex, LLC. All rights reserved.

READ FROM

NAVIGATION

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.