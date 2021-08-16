Why Enlivex [NASDAQ: ENLV] Shares Skyrocketing Today?

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ: ENLV] skyrocketed 15.04% during the trading session of Monday. The strong performance of the firm has highlighted the positive sentiments of the investors after the firm disclosed that it has got ab green signal to commence a Phase 2b clinical trial for its cure of severe and critical COVID-19 sufferers with the acute respiratory distressed syndrome (ARDS).

The Phase IIb trial is anticipated to hire more than 152 acute or critical COVID-19 sufferers in clinical centers in Israel and certain European countries. Moreover, it is intended to evaluate the safety and efficacy of AllocetraTM when directed in addition to standard of care medication.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ: ENLV] shares were trading up 15.04% as the firm has gained +1.52 at the time of writing on Monday. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share price went from a low point around $4.49 to briefly over $29.40 in the past 52 weeks, though shares have since pulled back to $12.17. ENLV’s market cap has remained high, reaching $193.94 million at the time of writing.

Furthermore, the scheduled Phase IIb clinical trial will have two primary endpoints. One is ventilation-free survival and another one is recovery for each of the two sub-populations of sufferers in the study. Additionally, the experiment will evaluate several secondary endpoints, including assessment of long-COVID-19 symptoms.

Moreover, Enlivex earlier described positive top-line results from Phase Ib and Phase II investigator-initiated clinical tests of AllocetraTM in COVID-19 sufferers in serious and critical conditions.