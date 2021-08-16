75.6 F
New York
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
type here...
Business

Why Enlivex [NASDAQ: ENLV] Shares Skyrocketing Today?

By Rimsha Khan
0
10

Must read

Business

Main Street [NYSE: MAIN] Make New Portfolio Investments

Rimsha Khan - 0
Main Street Capital Corporation disclosed that it has recently made an investment of a collective $38.5 million across three investments. The three investments...
Read more
Companies

Stanley Black & Decker [NYSE: SWK] Agrees to Buy Remaining Stake in MTD

Rimsha Khan - 0
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. disclosed that it has decided to buy the remaining 80% ownership holdings in MTD Holdings Inc. (MTD). SWK...
Read more
Business

Why Enlivex [NASDAQ: ENLV] Shares Skyrocketing Today?

Rimsha Khan - 0
Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. skyrocketed 15.04% during the trading session of Monday. The strong performance of the firm has highlighted the positive...
Read more
Companies

Recro Pharma [NASDAQ: REPH] Buys San Diego-based IRISYS

Rimsha Khan - 0
Recro Pharma, Inc. disclosed it has bought IRISYS, a San Diego-based CDMO that holds capabilities that add and develop the capabilities of Recro....
Read more

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ: ENLV] skyrocketed 15.04% during the trading session of Monday. The strong performance of the firm has highlighted the positive sentiments of the investors after the firm disclosed that it has got ab green signal to commence a Phase 2b clinical trial for its cure of severe and critical COVID-19 sufferers with the acute respiratory distressed syndrome (ARDS).

The Phase IIb trial is anticipated to hire more than 152 acute or critical COVID-19 sufferers in clinical centers in Israel and certain European countries. Moreover, it is intended to evaluate the safety and efficacy of AllocetraTM when directed in addition to standard of care medication.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ: ENLV] shares were trading up 15.04% as the firm has gained +1.52 at the time of writing on Monday. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share price went from a low point around $4.49 to briefly over $29.40 in the past 52 weeks, though shares have since pulled back to $12.17. ENLV’s market cap has remained high, reaching $193.94 million at the time of writing.

Furthermore, the scheduled Phase IIb clinical trial will have two primary endpoints. One is ventilation-free survival and another one is recovery for each of the two sub-populations of sufferers in the study. Additionally, the experiment will evaluate several secondary endpoints, including assessment of long-COVID-19 symptoms.

Moreover, Enlivex earlier described positive top-line results from Phase Ib and Phase II investigator-initiated clinical tests of AllocetraTM in COVID-19 sufferers in serious and critical conditions.

Previous articleRecro Pharma [NASDAQ: REPH] Buys San Diego-based IRISYS
Next articleStanley Black & Decker [NYSE: SWK] Agrees to Buy Remaining Stake in MTD

More articles

Business

Main Street [NYSE: MAIN] Make New Portfolio Investments

Rimsha Khan - 0
Main Street Capital Corporation disclosed that it has recently made an investment of a collective $38.5 million across three investments. The three investments...
Read more
Business

Powerbridge Technologies [NASDAQ: PBTS] Decides to Invest in Cryptocurrency Mining

Rimsha Khan - 0
Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd disclosed that it has decided to invest in cryptocurrency mining. The firm planned to invest and participate in cryptocurrency...
Read more
Business

Lightning eMotors [NYSE: ZEV] Sign Multi-Year Agreement with Forest River Inc

Rimsha Khan - 0
Lightning eMotors, Inc. has inked a multi-year agreement with Forest River Inc. Both the firms have inked the strategic partnership agreement to install...
Read more
Business

Net Savings Link Introduce New Cryptocurrency Exchange

Rimsha Khan - 0
Net Savings Link, Inc. disclosed that it has decided to unveil its completely owned Cryptocurrency Exchange. The new Cryptocurrency exchange will commence operations with...
Read more
Business

Bitfarms [NASDAQ: BITF] Announces Mining of 391 New Bitcoins During July 2021

Rimsha Khan - 0
Bitfarms Ltd. has shared the Bitcoin production update and also disclosed the date of its Q2 2021 financial results. BITF has gained recognition...
Read more
Business

Qualcomm [NASDAQ: QCOM] Propose to Acquire Veoneer for $37 per Share in Cash

Rimsha Khan - 0
Qualcomm Incorporated disclosed that it has decided to purchase Veoneer, Inc. . In this regard, QCOM has presented an offer to purchase Veoneer...
Read more
Business

Lion Electric [NYSE: LEV] all Set to Deliver Two Electric Trucks to Green Mountain Power

Rimsha Khan - 0
The Lion Electric Company revealed on Friday that it is preparing to deliver two of its all-electric trucks to Green Mountain Power (GMP)...
Read more
Business

Digital Realty [NYSE: DLR] Considering Developing 64 MW Facility in South Korea

Rimsha Khan - 0
Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has shown its intention to build the 64-megawatt facility in Seoul, South Korea. The firm has decided that the...
Read more
Business

Why Shares of IZEA Worldwide [NASDAQ: IZEA] Skyrocketing Today?

Rimsha Khan - 0
Shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. surged 8.10% at the time of writing on Wednesday. The strong performance of the firm has highlighted the...
Read more

Latest article

Companies

Arthur J. Gallagher [NYSE: AJG] Buys Majority Stake in Brokers’ House

Rimsha Khan - 0
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has disclosed the acquisition of a majority stake in Turkish specialty broker Brokers' House. This represents a unique...
Read more
Business

Powerbridge Technologies [NASDAQ: PBTS] Decides to Invest in Cryptocurrency Mining

Rimsha Khan - 0
Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd disclosed that it has decided to invest in cryptocurrency mining. The firm planned to invest and participate in cryptocurrency...
Read more
Business

Lightning eMotors [NYSE: ZEV] Sign Multi-Year Agreement with Forest River Inc

Rimsha Khan - 0
Lightning eMotors, Inc. has inked a multi-year agreement with Forest River Inc. Both the firms have inked the strategic partnership agreement to install...
Read more
Companies

Golden Nugget [NASDAQ: GNOG] to be Acquired by DraftKings

Rimsha Khan - 0
Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. has inked a definitive agreement with DraftKings Inc. . As per the agreement, Golden Nugget Gaming Online is...
Read more
Business

Net Savings Link Introduce New Cryptocurrency Exchange

Rimsha Khan - 0
Net Savings Link, Inc. disclosed that it has decided to unveil its completely owned Cryptocurrency Exchange. The new Cryptocurrency exchange will commence operations with...
Read more
Business

Bitfarms [NASDAQ: BITF] Announces Mining of 391 New Bitcoins During July 2021

Rimsha Khan - 0
Bitfarms Ltd. has shared the Bitcoin production update and also disclosed the date of its Q2 2021 financial results. BITF has gained recognition...
Read more
Business

Qualcomm [NASDAQ: QCOM] Propose to Acquire Veoneer for $37 per Share in Cash

Rimsha Khan - 0
Qualcomm Incorporated disclosed that it has decided to purchase Veoneer, Inc. . In this regard, QCOM has presented an offer to purchase Veoneer...
Read more
Companies

The9 [NASDAQ: NCTY] Ink Term Sheet with KazDigital to Build a Cryptocurrency Mining Site

Rimsha Khan - 0
The9 Limited disclosed that its fully-owned unit NBTC Limited and Kazakhstan enterprise KazDigital Ltd have inked a non-binding term sheet.  NBTC and KazDigital...
Read more

© Dwinnex, LLC. All rights reserved.

READ FROM

NAVIGATION

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.