Main Street [NYSE: MAIN] Make New Portfolio Investments

Main Street Capital Corporation [NYSE: MAIN] disclosed that it has recently made an investment of a collective $38.5 million across three investments. The three investments include two new portfolio investments and one follow-on investment to back the growth of a current portfolio of the firm.

Main Street has recently finalized a new portfolio investment to execute the minority recapitalization of The Affiliati Network, LLC. The Affiliati Network, LLC (Affiliati) is a top-performance marketing agency in the US. It concentrates on affiliate marketing and lead generation solutions for brands and advertisers.

Furthermore, Main Street also executed a new portfolio investment to finalize the minority recapitalization of Oneliance, LLC. Oneliance, LLC is a reputable offeror of final cleaning services and labor staffing solutions to a different base of national and regional commercial general contractors working throughout the Carolinas, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Texas, and Colorado.

In addition to this, Main Street recently executed a follow-on financing in Bolder Panther Group, LLC. The firm invested in Bolder to support a buying process. Smoker Friendly is based in Boulder, Colorado. It has gained recognition as one of the largest retailers of tobacco products in the US.

Furthermore, Main Street invested $11.5 million to back Smoker Friendly’s buying of a corresponding 21-store brick-and-mortar retailer in Louisiana. It will further expand the current geography of the firm into 8 states.