82.8 F
New York
Monday, September 6, 2021
type here...
Business

Binance Announces Plans to Limit Services for Singapore Market

By Rimsha Khan
0
6

Must read

Business

Binance Announces Plans to Limit Services for Singapore Market

Rimsha Khan - 0
The Binance cryptocurrency exchange has disclosed that it has decided to limit the services for the Singapore market. Binance revealed that by September 10,...
Read more
Companies

Blackstone [NYSE: BX] Plans to Buy Interplex Holdings

Rimsha Khan - 0
The Blackstone Group Inc. disclosed that the firm is currently planning to purchase Interplex Holdings in a deal valued at at least $1...
Read more
Companies

KAR Auction [NYSE: KAR] Announces Acquisition of CARWAVE

Rimsha Khan - 0
KAR Auction Services, Inc. revealed that it has inked an agreement to buy CARWAVE. CARWAVE has gained recognition as an online dealer-to-dealer marketplace...
Read more
Companies

Trillium [NASDAQ: TRIL] to be Acquired by Pfizer Inc

Rimsha Khan - 0
Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has inked an acquisition agreement with Pfizer Inc. . As per the acquisition agreement, Trillium will be bought by Pfizer...
Read more

The Binance cryptocurrency exchange has disclosed that it has decided to limit the services for the Singapore market. Binance revealed that by September 10, they will eliminate the SGD (Singapore dollar) trading pairs and payment options. Users from Singapore will also not be able to get the Binance app from Apple’s App Store and Google’s Google Play.

The decision of Binance to significantly decrease its services for the Singapore market comes in the midst of pressure from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). On September 2, MAS included Binance.com on its Investor Alert List. It covers “unfettered persons who, based on information obtained by the MAS, may have been mistakenly seen as licensed or governed by the MAS”.

Furthermore, the regulator also instructed Binance to halt that offer payment services and requesting business from the country’s residents. This move of Binance doesn’t show that Binance is completely out of the market. Binance. sg which is a Singapore-based exchange that Binance introduced in July of 2019, is still functioning.

Additionally, Binance. sg’s services are quite limited, as the exchange provides only spot markets for a small number of cryptocurrencies. Binance. sg has requested to secure a license with the MAS. Currently, it operates under waivers awarded by the regulatory agency.

Previous articleBlackstone [NYSE: BX] Plans to Buy Interplex Holdings

More articles

Business

Binance Halt Trading of Futures Contracts in Brazil Quoting Regulatory Requirements

Rimsha Khan - 0
Crypto Exchange Binance disclosed that it has decided to halt the trading of futures contracts on its Brazilian platform to act in accordance with...
Read more
Business

Patria [NASDAQ: PAX] Decides to Divest Alliar

Rimsha Khan - 0
Patria Investments Limited disclosed that it has decided to divest Centro de Imagem Diagnosticos S.A. (Alliar). The full divestment of Alliar will occur...
Read more
Business

Coinbase Intends to Add Billion Dollars’ Worth of Crypto to its Balance Sheet

Rimsha Khan - 0
Leading U.S. exchange by trade volume, Coinbase, has disclosed that it has intended to add half a billion dollars worth of crypto to its...
Read more
Business

Main Street [NYSE: MAIN] Make New Portfolio Investments

Rimsha Khan - 0
Main Street Capital Corporation disclosed that it has recently made an investment of a collective $38.5 million across three investments. The three investments...
Read more
Business

Why Enlivex [NASDAQ: ENLV] Shares Skyrocketing Today?

Rimsha Khan - 0
Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. skyrocketed 15.04% during the trading session of Monday. The strong performance of the firm has highlighted the positive...
Read more
Business

Powerbridge Technologies [NASDAQ: PBTS] Decides to Invest in Cryptocurrency Mining

Rimsha Khan - 0
Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd disclosed that it has decided to invest in cryptocurrency mining. The firm planned to invest and participate in cryptocurrency...
Read more
Business

Lightning eMotors [NYSE: ZEV] Sign Multi-Year Agreement with Forest River Inc

Rimsha Khan - 0
Lightning eMotors, Inc. has inked a multi-year agreement with Forest River Inc. Both the firms have inked the strategic partnership agreement to install...
Read more
Business

Net Savings Link Introduce New Cryptocurrency Exchange

Rimsha Khan - 0
Net Savings Link, Inc. disclosed that it has decided to unveil its completely owned Cryptocurrency Exchange. The new Cryptocurrency exchange will commence operations with...
Read more
Business

Bitfarms [NASDAQ: BITF] Announces Mining of 391 New Bitcoins During July 2021

Rimsha Khan - 0
Bitfarms Ltd. has shared the Bitcoin production update and also disclosed the date of its Q2 2021 financial results. BITF has gained recognition...
Read more

Latest article

Business

Binance Halt Trading of Futures Contracts in Brazil Quoting Regulatory Requirements

Rimsha Khan - 0
Crypto Exchange Binance disclosed that it has decided to halt the trading of futures contracts on its Brazilian platform to act in accordance with...
Read more
Business

Patria [NASDAQ: PAX] Decides to Divest Alliar

Rimsha Khan - 0
Patria Investments Limited disclosed that it has decided to divest Centro de Imagem Diagnosticos S.A. (Alliar). The full divestment of Alliar will occur...
Read more
Business

Coinbase Intends to Add Billion Dollars’ Worth of Crypto to its Balance Sheet

Rimsha Khan - 0
Leading U.S. exchange by trade volume, Coinbase, has disclosed that it has intended to add half a billion dollars worth of crypto to its...
Read more
Business

Main Street [NYSE: MAIN] Make New Portfolio Investments

Rimsha Khan - 0
Main Street Capital Corporation disclosed that it has recently made an investment of a collective $38.5 million across three investments. The three investments...
Read more
Companies

Stanley Black & Decker [NYSE: SWK] Agrees to Buy Remaining Stake in MTD

Rimsha Khan - 0
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. disclosed that it has decided to buy the remaining 80% ownership holdings in MTD Holdings Inc. (MTD). SWK...
Read more
Business

Why Enlivex [NASDAQ: ENLV] Shares Skyrocketing Today?

Rimsha Khan - 0
Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. skyrocketed 15.04% during the trading session of Monday. The strong performance of the firm has highlighted the positive...
Read more
Companies

Recro Pharma [NASDAQ: REPH] Buys San Diego-based IRISYS

Rimsha Khan - 0
Recro Pharma, Inc. disclosed it has bought IRISYS, a San Diego-based CDMO that holds capabilities that add and develop the capabilities of Recro....
Read more
Companies

Arthur J. Gallagher [NYSE: AJG] Buys Majority Stake in Brokers’ House

Rimsha Khan - 0
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has disclosed the acquisition of a majority stake in Turkish specialty broker Brokers' House. This represents a unique...
Read more

© Dwinnex, LLC. All rights reserved.

READ FROM

NAVIGATION

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.