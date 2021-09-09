Xerox [NYSE: XRX] Announces Transfer of Stock Exchange Listing to Nasdaq from NYSE

Xerox Holdings Corporation [NYSE: XRX] has made an important announcement regarding its listing on Stock Exchange. The firm has revealed that it has decided to transfer the stock exchange listing to Nasdaq from NYSE. It has been disclosed that the decision will be in action after the market opening on September 21, 2021.

XRX has also revealed that after the transfer it will continue trading with the same ticker symbols. Nasdaq’s CEO stated that the listing of XRX on Nasdaq will enable them to continue creating value for all stakeholders. Xerox is progressing to bring advancement and serve as an advocate for its people, clients, and shareholders.

Furthermore, Xerox revealed that the firm is confronting the status quo by evolving and utilizing new innovations to create solutions that tackle major secular challenges across industries. XRX’s CEO has also thanked NYSE for its long collaboration. Moreover, the main focus of XRX is on services, software, funding, and modernization which suggests the direction the firm is adopting for the future.

Additionally, the main priority areas of XRX include digital transformation, augmented reality, robotic process automation, additive manufacturing, industrial internet of Things, and cleantech.

Xerox also continues to provide work products and services for its network of global customers and partners. The firm is utilizing its research and development capabilities to expand a variety of new technologies. It is also intended at solving the world’s biggest trials.