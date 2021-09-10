71.4 F
Friday, September 10, 2021
3D Systems [NYSE: DDD] Unveil VisiJet Wax Jewel Red

By Rimsha Khan
3D Systems Corporation [NYSE: DDD] has launched the VisiJet Wax Jewel Red. It will allow jewelry makers to design and create more sophisticated, lasting patterns. This is going to be the most recent invention of the firm to its materials portfolio. The new invention is believed to revolutionizing the art of jewelry production.

It has been disclosed by the firm that the new launch will bring new design styles for 100% wax casting. It will also offer enhanced manufacturing efficiency and also cut waste. Presently, Wax 3D printing has become the notable standard for the making of patterns for jewelry casting. Nevertheless, some styles and designs need fine grids and involved details that are difficult to reach.

Additionally, the new VisiJet is designed to meet the needs of casting houses making jewelry patterns that involve fusion and stone-setting designs. Moreover, the latest material of the firm offers considerably more flexibility. It will lessen breakage as a result of processing through the entire lost wax casting process.

Furthermore, VisiJet Wax Jewel Red is the latest 3D Systems novelty to back the struggles of the firm to promote the applications for jewelry making. It will also offer enhanced freedom of design with same-day pattern printing and casting while removing tooling time and costs.

Casting houses will now have the opportunity to utilize this groundbreaking material as part of their workflow to make more lasting, flexible patterns thus aiding them in decreasing waste, time, and cost.

Previous articleXerox [NYSE: XRX] Announces Transfer of Stock Exchange Listing to Nasdaq from NYSE
Next articleKKR [NYSE: KKR] Decides to Divest Riata Corporate Park

