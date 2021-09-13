Tower Semiconductor [NASDAQ: TSEM] Introduces Breakthrough LiDAR Technology

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. [NASDAQ: TSEM] has introduced a breakthrough development of LiDAR IC technology created for sophisticated driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and ultimately self-driving cars. The latest, sophisticated IC was created by researchers from the Ming Hsieh Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the USC Viterbi School of Engineering.

Tower thinks that only through such pathbreaking scientific research today can invent engineering solutions for tomorrow. Shares of Towe Semiconductor Ltd. surged 2.10% at the time of writing on Monday. It has been disclosed that the research for this was detailed in the 2021 IEEE International Solid-State Circuits Conference Digest of Technical Papers.

Features of LiDAR IC Technology

The LiDAR IC works on a human-eye-friendly 1550nm wavelength. It utilizes continuous-wave frequency modulation (FMCW). It will make it more resistant to environmental brightness and interferences from other LiDARs in a crowded driving environment. Moreover, it utilizes optical phased arrays along with amplitude. Additionally, it also uses phase modulators on a silicon chip. Hence, it will be useful for accurate 3D imaging of the surrounding environment without needing any moving parts.

Furthermore, the field of view, resolution, scanning pattern and scanning speed are all that can be programmed. It means that cars equipped with this system can react much better to real-world scenarios.

Additionally, the PH18 Silicon Photonics platform of TSEM provides a comprehensive set of optical components. It consists of ultra-high bandwidth modulators, and photodetectors, fulfilling the demand in data center and infrastructure optical communication markets.