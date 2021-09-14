73.4 F
Business

L3Harris’ [NYSE: LHX] Robot Chosen to Protect US Air Force Bases Around the Globe

By Rimsha Khan
L3Harris Technologies, Inc. [NYSE: LHX] disclosed that it has received a huge contract from US Air Force. The firm revealed that its robot will now protect the bases of the US Air Force all-round the globe. This new contract will mark the first Air Force robotics contract of L3Harris Technologies.

The firm has received a 10-year, $85-million, IDIQ contract to generate more than 170 T7 robots. These robots of the firm will swap its current 20-year-old Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) system, which alleviates explosive hazards at bases. L3Harris has revealed that the T7 is establishing the new standard for large EOD robots. These robots have also got outstanding technical and usability ratings from the Air Force.

Additionally, this remarkable contract has proven the strong position of L3Harris and shows that L3Harris is the leading supplier of large EOD robots. The contract has been awarded to L3Harris after its successful delivery of Project STARTER to the UK Ministry of Defense (MOD), which switched the MOD’s aging fleet of EOD robots with 122 T7 robots.

Furthermore, it has been declared that the contract includes robots, robotics support, maintenance, and training. Moreover, the earlier deliveries will be planned for 2022. The L3Harris family of robots T7 and T4 will be presented at the DSEI conference in London Sept. 14-17 and the AUSA conference in Washington, DC in October.

Previous articleTower Semiconductor [NASDAQ: TSEM] Introduces Breakthrough LiDAR Technology
Next articleIdeanomics [NASDAQ: IDEX] Decides to Increase Stake in Energica

