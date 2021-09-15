73.4 F
New York
Thursday, September 16, 2021
type here...
Business

Ideanomics [NASDAQ: IDEX] Decides to Increase Stake in Energica

By Rimsha Khan
0
8

Must read

Business

Ideanomics [NASDAQ: IDEX] Decides to Increase Stake in Energica

Rimsha Khan - 0
Ideanomics, Inc. disclosed that it has decided to ink an agreement with Energica Company. As per the agreement, the firm has decided to...
Read more
Business

L3Harris’ [NYSE: LHX] Robot Chosen to Protect US Air Force Bases Around the Globe

Rimsha Khan - 0
L3Harris Technologies, Inc. disclosed that it has received a huge contract from US Air Force. The firm revealed that its robot will now...
Read more
Technology

Tower Semiconductor [NASDAQ: TSEM] Introduces Breakthrough LiDAR Technology

Rimsha Khan - 0
Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has introduced a breakthrough development of LiDAR IC technology created for sophisticated driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and ultimately self-driving cars. The...
Read more
Business

KKR [NYSE: KKR] Decides to Divest Riata Corporate Park

Rimsha Khan - 0
KKR & Co. Inc. has disclosed that it has decided to divest the Riata Corporate Park. Riata Corporate Park is an eight-building, 688,100...
Read more

Ideanomics, Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] disclosed that it has decided to ink an agreement with Energica Company. As per the agreement, the firm has decided to introduce a voluntary conditional tender offer in concert with the Founders of Energica for shares of Energica Motor Company S.p.A. IN accordance with the agreement, Ideanomics has decided to increase its investment in Energica to nearly 70%.

As per the agreement, the existing owners of Energica will continue to hold 29% of the stake in the firm. Energica motorcycles are the ultimate expression of Italian exclusivity, performance, and design as it was created in the center of the Italian Motor Valley in historic Modena.

Energica owners experience the kind of delights induced by the highest peak and continuous performance of any homologated electric motorcycle available for road use with advanced race-derived technology.

Furthermore, the Energica lineup of high-performance electric motorcycles includes Energica EVA Ribelle and EVA Ribelle RS, Energica EVA EsseEsse9, EVA EsseEsse9+, and EVA EsseEsse9+ RS, and Energica EGO, EGO+ and EGO+ RS.

Additionally, Energica has almost doubled its sales in 2020 and the first half of 2021 has been robust with the firm receiving its largest order to date. This performance is encouraging a swift expansion in the European market as well as in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa (AMEA).

It has been disclosed that IDEX continues to grow its global footprint in the electric vehicle (EV) industry, especially in the high-growth two-wheeler market with its investments in Energica.

Previous articleL3Harris’ [NYSE: LHX] Robot Chosen to Protect US Air Force Bases Around the Globe

More articles

Business

L3Harris’ [NYSE: LHX] Robot Chosen to Protect US Air Force Bases Around the Globe

Rimsha Khan - 0
L3Harris Technologies, Inc. disclosed that it has received a huge contract from US Air Force. The firm revealed that its robot will now...
Read more
Business

KKR [NYSE: KKR] Decides to Divest Riata Corporate Park

Rimsha Khan - 0
KKR & Co. Inc. has disclosed that it has decided to divest the Riata Corporate Park. Riata Corporate Park is an eight-building, 688,100...
Read more
Business

3D Systems [NYSE: DDD] Unveil VisiJet Wax Jewel Red

Rimsha Khan - 0
3D Systems Corporation has launched the VisiJet Wax Jewel Red. It will allow jewelry makers to design and create more sophisticated, lasting patterns....
Read more
Business

Xerox [NYSE: XRX] Announces Transfer of Stock Exchange Listing to Nasdaq from NYSE

Rimsha Khan - 0
Xerox Holdings Corporation has made an important announcement regarding its listing on Stock Exchange. The firm has revealed that it has decided to...
Read more
Business

Cal-Bay International Make a Strong Entry in NFT Market

Rimsha Khan - 0
Cal-Bay International, Inc. has disclosed that it has decided to make an entry into the fast-growing Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and digital asset market....
Read more
Business

Kadmon [NASDAQ: KDMN] to be Acquired by Sanofi

Rimsha Khan - 0
Kadmon Holdings, Inc. disclosed that it has inked a definitive agreement with Sanofi . As per the agreement, Kadmon Holdings will be purchased...
Read more
Business

Bitcoin Becomes Legal Tender in El Salvador

Rimsha Khan - 0
Bitcoin has finally managed to gain a reputation in El Salvador as it became a legal Tender in El Salvador now. This is the...
Read more
Business

Binance Announces Plans to Limit Services for Singapore Market

Rimsha Khan - 0
The Binance cryptocurrency exchange has disclosed that it has decided to limit the services for the Singapore market. Binance revealed that by September 10,...
Read more
Business

Binance Halt Trading of Futures Contracts in Brazil Quoting Regulatory Requirements

Rimsha Khan - 0
Crypto Exchange Binance disclosed that it has decided to halt the trading of futures contracts on its Brazilian platform to act in accordance with...
Read more

Latest article

Business

3D Systems [NYSE: DDD] Unveil VisiJet Wax Jewel Red

Rimsha Khan - 0
3D Systems Corporation has launched the VisiJet Wax Jewel Red. It will allow jewelry makers to design and create more sophisticated, lasting patterns....
Read more
Business

Xerox [NYSE: XRX] Announces Transfer of Stock Exchange Listing to Nasdaq from NYSE

Rimsha Khan - 0
Xerox Holdings Corporation has made an important announcement regarding its listing on Stock Exchange. The firm has revealed that it has decided to...
Read more
Business

Cal-Bay International Make a Strong Entry in NFT Market

Rimsha Khan - 0
Cal-Bay International, Inc. has disclosed that it has decided to make an entry into the fast-growing Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and digital asset market....
Read more
Business

Kadmon [NASDAQ: KDMN] to be Acquired by Sanofi

Rimsha Khan - 0
Kadmon Holdings, Inc. disclosed that it has inked a definitive agreement with Sanofi . As per the agreement, Kadmon Holdings will be purchased...
Read more
Business

Bitcoin Becomes Legal Tender in El Salvador

Rimsha Khan - 0
Bitcoin has finally managed to gain a reputation in El Salvador as it became a legal Tender in El Salvador now. This is the...
Read more
Business

Binance Announces Plans to Limit Services for Singapore Market

Rimsha Khan - 0
The Binance cryptocurrency exchange has disclosed that it has decided to limit the services for the Singapore market. Binance revealed that by September 10,...
Read more
Companies

Blackstone [NYSE: BX] Plans to Buy Interplex Holdings

Rimsha Khan - 0
The Blackstone Group Inc. disclosed that the firm is currently planning to purchase Interplex Holdings in a deal valued at at least $1...
Read more
Companies

KAR Auction [NYSE: KAR] Announces Acquisition of CARWAVE

Rimsha Khan - 0
KAR Auction Services, Inc. revealed that it has inked an agreement to buy CARWAVE. CARWAVE has gained recognition as an online dealer-to-dealer marketplace...
Read more

© Dwinnex, LLC. All rights reserved.

READ FROM

NAVIGATION

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.