Business

XPeng [NYSE: XPEV] Backed HT Aero Launch Flying Vehicle City Usage Scenarios

By Rimsha Khan
Rimsha Khan
XPeng Inc. [NYSE: XPEV] disclosed that HT Aero has launched future urban usage scenarios for its fifth-generation flying vehicle XPeng X2 (X2). It includes independent flight take-off and grounding for specific city situations, support-end scheduling, charging, and flight control. XPeng is an investor of HT Aero which is an urban air mobility (UAM) firm.

It has been revealed that X2 is the unique one because it has a user-friendly interface. It has a one-key start, one-key return, and one-key docking. Simply, it will decrease duties for the user, giving a safe and intelligent flight experience. One of the graphical recreational videos of X2 has shown dynamic, powerful, and environmentally friendly travel from the top cover of a CBD building to a residential building. It is also linked to the airport and other transportation hubs, assuming future lifestyle, business travel, and other mobility plots.

Furthermore, in its first appearance at an aerospace exhibition, X2 will be displayed on September 28 at the 13th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition (Airshow China 2021), presenting its advanced design and capabilities. X2 also has a strong, highly intelligent flight control system and also has a broad stand-alone flying capability.

In addition, the XPeng X2 is the newest generation flying vehicle. It is autonomously designed by HT Aero. It has a successful record of carrying out more than 15,000 safe, manned flights. X2 is a pure electric two-seater enclosed-cockpit flying vehicle. X2 is fully powered by electricity and has no carbon dioxide emissions during flight. This is consistent with the goal of the firm of green urban transportation.

