Regeneron’s [NASDAQ: REGN] REGEN-COV Shows Promising Results in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ: REGN] disclosed that REGEN-COV which is the combination of casirivimab and imdevimab has demonstrated promising results in hospitalized COVID-19 sufferers. These new promising outcomes, along with the nearly 10,000-patient RECOVERY study, further confirm how REGEN-COV can change the course of illness for sufferers even after they are hospitalized with COVID-19.

The trial has achieved the primary endpoints which is the greatest accomplishment of the firm. The firm is continuously striving to end the suffering of people after the pandemic has wreaked havoc all around the globe. The outcomes of the study will be demonstrated at IDWeek 2021 today. The outcomes will demonstrate that REGEN-COV has the capacity to decrease viral load in sufferers hospitalized with COVID-19.

Furthermore, the study was halted because of the slow registration after enlisting just over one-third of the patients originally decided. The study has discovered that victims who got REGEN-COV plus standard-of-care (SOC) experienced numeric improvements across all clinical endpoints evaluated.

In addition, REGEN-COV is an investigational medicine approved by the U.S. FDA. It has got an emergency use approval to cure people who are at high risk of serious results from COVID-19 infection who are either already infected or in certain post-exposure prophylaxis settings.