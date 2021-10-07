Electronic Arts [NASDAQ: EA] Share its Clear Vision for the Future of Football

Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ: EA] has disclosed a record-breaking FIFA 22 launch and also shared its stance on the future of football. EA has talked to the global football community. The firm disclosed that the firm has witnessed a huge excitement of the players from all around the world as it has officially introduced the FIFA 22.

EA has shared a clear vision for the future of football. The firm disclosed that its main focus is to listen to the players and create innovative football experiences across new platforms. The firm’s main priority is to participate in growing the global community. EA vowed to every level of the sport including grassroots and also speeding up its effort to grow the women’s game.

FIFA 22 Success

Furthermore, the firm disclosed that since the launch of FIFA 22, it already had 9.1 million players join the game, 7.6 million Ultimate Team squads created, and 460 million matches played. EA has offered its thanks to the fans of football who support the company’s effort to grow the football. EA continue its effort to build global franchises, but it considered that authenticity is essential to the experience.

That’s why EA is trying so hard on the collective strength of over 300 individual licensed partners. It will give it access to 17,000+ athletes across 700+ teams, in 100 stadiums, and over 30 leagues worldwide. Furthermore, EA will continue to join hands with partners who are most meaningful to its players.

In addition, EA disclosed that it is also looking forward to renaming its global EA SPORTS football games. This means EA is assessing its naming rights agreement with FIFA. This is separate from all its other official collaborations and licenses across the football world. EA stated that the future of football is very bright. EA’s main priority is to make sure it grabs every opportunity to continue providing the world’s greatest interactive football experiences.