Friday, October 8, 2021
21Shares Lists 5 Additional Crypto ETPs on Euronext Paris and Amsterdam

By Rimsha Khan
KuCoin Cryptocurrency Exchange Decides Not to Offer Services to Mainland China Customer

21Shares which has earned a reputation as the world’s largest issuer of cryptocurrency ETPs has disclosed that it has listed 5 additional ETPs in Euro on Euronext Paris and in USD on Euronext Amsterdam. Additionally, 21Shares manages more than $2 billion in 17 cryptocurrencies ETPs and 77 listings as of October 5, 2021.

It features the world’s only ETPs tracking Binance, the Crypto Index Basket, and two ETPs with investor staking rewards (Tezos and Solana). Its products are recorded on eight regulated European and Swiss trading exchanges.

Furthermore, the 5 additional ETPs in Euro on Euronext Paris and in USD on Euronext Amsterdam of 21Shares includes 21Shares Binance Coin ETP, 21Shares Tezos ETP, 21Shares Stellar ETP. The fourth one is 21Shares Bitcoin Cash, and the fifth one is 21 Shares Ripple.

21Shares Binance Coin ETP

21Shares Binance Coin ETP has Ticker: BNBA FP and Ticker: BNBA NA. The original Binance Coin (BNB) is the cryptocurrency declared by the Binance exchange and is utilized to trade and pay fees on the Binance cryptocurrency exchange.

21Shares Tezos ETP

21Shares Tezos ETP holds the symbols AXTZ FP) and AXTZ NA. It is the fundamental Tezos which is a decentralized, open-source proof-of-stake blockchain network and platform. Moreover, it brings in peer-to-peer transactions and smart contract deployments.

21Shares Stellar ETP

The third one is 21Shares Stellar ETP which has the symbol AXLM FP and AXLM NA. The fundamental Stellar (XLM) is an open-source, decentralized payment protocol. Furthermore, it enables fast, cross-border transactions between any pair of currencies.

21Shares Bitcoin Cash

The fourth one is 21Shares Bitcoin Cash. Its symbols are ABCH FP and ABCH NA. The Bitcoin Cash (BCH), which is a fork of Bitcoin, is a distributed peer-to-peer electronic cash system.

21 Shares Ripple

Furthermore, the fifth one has tickers AXRP FP and AXRP NA. It is known as 21 Shares Ripple. It is the fundamental Ripple (XRP) payments settlement system, currency exchange, and remittance network that can process transactions around the globe.

Previous articleElectronic Arts [NASDAQ: EA] Share its Clear Vision for the Future of Football

