Rio Tinto’s [NYSE: RIO] Perth Airport Vaccination Clinics Begins for Mining Industry

Rio Tinto Group [NYSE: RIO] has disclosed that its vaccination hub at Perth Airport has started COVID-19 vaccination for the workers of the mining industry. This vaccination hub will allow fly-in fly-out (FIFO) workers in the mining industry to easily gain access to COVID-19 vaccination when they touch down in Perth.

Rio Tinto is striving to increase the vaccination process. This vaccination hub highlights the commitment of the firm to increase the vaccination campaign all over the state. Rio Tinto has made the facility accessible to vaccinate employees in the mining FIFO community, irrespective of the company they work for.

Furthermore, Rio Tinto and Western Australia’s Department of Health collaborated to build the new hub. The new hub will run at Perth Airport T2 and T3. The new hub is particularly designed for FIFO workers from the resources sector traveling through Perth Airport. Moreover, the launch of the clinic comes after the WA Government’s declaration that vaccination would be compulsory for FIFO and other resources sector workers.

Additionally, Rio Tinto’s Perth Airport vaccination clinics will run on weekdays from 10 am to 8 pm. The firm has made the scheduled time parallel to flight arrival times. Bookings are necessary to avoid interruptions. Walk-in opportunities are inadequate based on daily vaccine availability.

Previously, in September, Rio Tinto launched vaccination clinics in Tom Price and Paraburdoo. It is collaborating with the WA Government to build similar clinics in Pannawonica, Cape Lambert, and Dampier. The firm aims to help with the vaccination rollout. Rio Tinto has also disclosed that vaccination will be a prerequisite for its entire WA workforce, including those who work in offices and other facilities in Perth.