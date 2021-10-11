60.7 F
New York
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
type here...
Business

Rio Tinto’s [NYSE: RIO] Perth Airport Vaccination Clinics Begins for Mining Industry

By Rimsha Khan
0
31

Must read

Technology

Accenture [NYSE: ACN] Announces Acquisition of BRIDGEi2i

Rimsha Khan - 0
Accenture plc disclosed that it has inked an agreement to purchase BRIDGEi2i which is an artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics firm based in...
Read more
Business

Rio Tinto’s [NYSE: RIO] Perth Airport Vaccination Clinics Begins for Mining Industry

Rimsha Khan - 0
Rio Tinto Group has disclosed that its vaccination hub at Perth Airport has started COVID-19 vaccination for the workers of the mining industry. ...
Read more
Featured

21Shares Lists 5 Additional Crypto ETPs on Euronext Paris and Amsterdam

Rimsha Khan - 0
21Shares which has earned a reputation as the world’s largest issuer of cryptocurrency ETPs has disclosed that it has listed 5 additional ETPs in...
Read more
Business

Electronic Arts [NASDAQ: EA] Share its Clear Vision for the Future of Football

Rimsha Khan - 0
Electronic Arts Inc. has disclosed a record-breaking FIFA 22 launch and also shared its stance on the future of football. EA has talked...
Read more

Rio Tinto Group [NYSE: RIO] has disclosed that its vaccination hub at Perth Airport has started COVID-19 vaccination for the workers of the mining industry.  This vaccination hub will allow fly-in fly-out (FIFO) workers in the mining industry to easily gain access to COVID-19 vaccination when they touch down in Perth.

Rio Tinto is striving to increase the vaccination process. This vaccination hub highlights the commitment of the firm to increase the vaccination campaign all over the state. Rio Tinto has made the facility accessible to vaccinate employees in the mining FIFO community, irrespective of the company they work for.

Furthermore, Rio Tinto and Western Australia’s Department of Health collaborated to build the new hub. The new hub will run at Perth Airport T2 and T3. The new hub is particularly designed for FIFO workers from the resources sector traveling through Perth Airport. Moreover, the launch of the clinic comes after the WA Government’s declaration that vaccination would be compulsory for FIFO and other resources sector workers.

Additionally, Rio Tinto’s Perth Airport vaccination clinics will run on weekdays from 10 am to 8 pm. The firm has made the scheduled time parallel to flight arrival times. Bookings are necessary to avoid interruptions. Walk-in opportunities are inadequate based on daily vaccine availability.

Previously, in September, Rio Tinto launched vaccination clinics in Tom Price and Paraburdoo. It is collaborating with the WA Government to build similar clinics in Pannawonica, Cape Lambert, and Dampier. The firm aims to help with the vaccination rollout. Rio Tinto has also disclosed that vaccination will be a prerequisite for its entire WA workforce, including those who work in offices and other facilities in Perth.

Previous article21Shares Lists 5 Additional Crypto ETPs on Euronext Paris and Amsterdam
Next articleAccenture [NYSE: ACN] Announces Acquisition of BRIDGEi2i

More articles

Business

Electronic Arts [NASDAQ: EA] Share its Clear Vision for the Future of Football

Rimsha Khan - 0
Electronic Arts Inc. has disclosed a record-breaking FIFA 22 launch and also shared its stance on the future of football. EA has talked...
Read more
Business

Bitcoin, Ethereum Gain All-Time High as SEC Confirms no Plan To Ban Cryptocurrency

Rimsha Khan - 0
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin traded all-time high after the U.S. SEC Chair Gary Gensler disclosed that HEC is not considering the China-like cryptocurrency ban policy...
Read more
Business

Bitcoin Firm Bitfarms [NASDAQ: BITF] Decides to Expand Québec Mining Operations

Rimsha Khan - 0
Bitcoin mining Bitfarms Ltd. disclosed that it has decided to increase its corporate hash rate to more than 1.6 Exahash per second (EH/s)....
Read more
Business

Regeneron’s [NASDAQ: REGN] REGEN-COV Shows Promising Results in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

Rimsha Khan - 0
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. disclosed that REGEN-COV which is the combination of casirivimab and imdevimab has demonstrated promising results in hospitalized COVID-19 sufferers. These...
Read more
Business

XPeng [NYSE: XPEV] Backed HT Aero Launch Flying Vehicle City Usage Scenarios

Rimsha Khan - 0
XPeng Inc. disclosed that HT Aero has launched future urban usage scenarios for its fifth-generation flying vehicle XPeng X2 (X2). It includes independent...
Read more
Business

Metrospaces Choose Cryptobucks as Preferred Cryptocurrency Partner

Rimsha Khan - 0
Metrospaces disclosed that it has selected Cryptobucks as its preferred cryptocurrency partner. It has inked an agreement to consolidate Cryptobucks into all of its...
Read more
Business

Square [NYSE: SQ] Launch its Early Access Program in Spain

Rimsha Khan - 0
Square, Inc. which has earned a reputation as a software, payments, and hardware solution firm for all types of businesses disclosed that it...
Read more
Business

Ideanomics [NASDAQ: IDEX] Decides to Increase Stake in Energica

Rimsha Khan - 0
Ideanomics, Inc. disclosed that it has decided to ink an agreement with Energica Company. As per the agreement, the firm has decided to...
Read more
Business

L3Harris’ [NYSE: LHX] Robot Chosen to Protect US Air Force Bases Around the Globe

Rimsha Khan - 0
L3Harris Technologies, Inc. disclosed that it has received a huge contract from US Air Force. The firm revealed that its robot will now...
Read more

Latest article

Business

Bitcoin, Ethereum Gain All-Time High as SEC Confirms no Plan To Ban Cryptocurrency

Rimsha Khan - 0
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin traded all-time high after the U.S. SEC Chair Gary Gensler disclosed that HEC is not considering the China-like cryptocurrency ban policy...
Read more
Featured

KuCoin Cryptocurrency Exchange Decides Not to Offer Services to Mainland China Customer

Rimsha Khan - 0
Cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin has decided to respond to the crackdown of Chinese authorities. The firm has disclosed that the customer in Mainland China will...
Read more
Business

Bitcoin Firm Bitfarms [NASDAQ: BITF] Decides to Expand Québec Mining Operations

Rimsha Khan - 0
Bitcoin mining Bitfarms Ltd. disclosed that it has decided to increase its corporate hash rate to more than 1.6 Exahash per second (EH/s)....
Read more
Companies

KKR [NYSE: KKR] Announces Acquisition of Probe CX

Rimsha Khan - 0
KKR & Co. Inc. disclosed that it has inked an acquisition agreement with Quadrant Private Equity, Five V Capital, Rodney Kagan, and other...
Read more
Business

Regeneron’s [NASDAQ: REGN] REGEN-COV Shows Promising Results in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

Rimsha Khan - 0
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. disclosed that REGEN-COV which is the combination of casirivimab and imdevimab has demonstrated promising results in hospitalized COVID-19 sufferers. These...
Read more
Companies

Huntsman [NYSE: HUN] and KPX Chemical Establish Joint Venture in Korea

Rimsha Khan - 0
Huntsman Corporation has disclosed that it has joined forces with KPX Chemical to launch a joint venture (JV) in Korea. The joint venture...
Read more
Companies

Gores Guggenheim [NASDAQ: GGPIU] Ink Merger Agreement with Polestar

Rimsha Khan - 0
Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has inked a merger agreement with Polestar Performance AB and its affiliates which is the global electric performance car firm....
Read more
Business

XPeng [NYSE: XPEV] Backed HT Aero Launch Flying Vehicle City Usage Scenarios

Rimsha Khan - 0
XPeng Inc. disclosed that HT Aero has launched future urban usage scenarios for its fifth-generation flying vehicle XPeng X2 (X2). It includes independent...
Read more

© Dwinnex, LLC. All rights reserved.

READ FROM

NAVIGATION

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.