Technology

Accenture [NYSE: ACN] Announces Acquisition of BRIDGEi2i

By Rimsha Khan
Accenture plc [NYSE: ACN] disclosed that it has inked an agreement to purchase BRIDGEi2i which is an artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics firm based in Bangalore, India. Accenture did research related to strategic investment and reached the conclusion that those enterprises which are investing more and more in technologies such as AI are increasing their revenue five times more than those which are not making these investments.

The acquisition of BRIDGEi2i will add more than 800 highly trained professionals to Accenture’s Applied Intelligence practice. This acquisition will bolster and further enhance its global capabilities in data science, machine learning, and AI-powered insights. Accenture has earned recognition as a global professional services firm having prominent capabilities in digital, cloud, and security.

Furthermore, BRIDGEi2i focuses on a data-driven digital revolution for companies across industries and global markets. It did this by integrating data engineering, advanced analytics, proprietary AI accelerators, and consulting services since its inception in 2011. It enables businesses to drive insights for faster and more accurate decision-making.

Additionally, this purchase will expand Accenture’s mounting analytics, data, and AI business around the globe. The firm has not revealed the terms and conditions of the acquisition yet. Accenture disclosed that the execution of the deal is dependent on the fulfillment of customary conditions.

Previous articleRio Tinto’s [NYSE: RIO] Perth Airport Vaccination Clinics Begins for Mining Industry

