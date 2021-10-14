71.4 F
Amazon's [NASDAQ: AMZN] AWS Chosen by NXP as Preferred Cloud Provider

By Rimsha Khan
Amazon.com, Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] disclosed that NXP Semiconductor has chosen AWS as its preferred cloud provider. NXP has decided to shift the broad majority of its electronic design automation (EDA) workloads from NXP data centers to AWS. Amazon Web Services has been earned a reputation as the world’s most broad and inclusively adopted cloud offering.

NXP designers will have the opportunity to access the best tools available for cooperating on semiconductor design and development around the globe by migrating their EDA workloads to AWS. This decision will help NXP manufacture chips that power innovation in IoT, connected cars, and more.

Furthermore, this move will increase the efficiency and competitive edge of NXP in the design and verification of sophisticated semiconductors customized to the requirements of automotive, industrial Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communications infrastructure businesses. NXP has taken this decision to achieve long-term process enhancement that changes how semiconductors are designed and tested.

Additionally, before NXP can make new chips, its designs undergo broad testing and authentication through the EDA process. This process will guarantee that they are functionally safe, reliable, high quality, and highly performant. Moreover, NXP achieves scale and responsiveness by running its EDA with AWS. This will help to continue multiple projects simultaneously on-demand, regardless of their complexity. It also helps to run dozens of performance simulations in parallel to speed up the time to result.

