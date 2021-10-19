ON24 [NYSE: ONTF] Launch ON24 Platform Innovations

ON24, Inc. [NYSE: ONTF] has launched the latest technologies, ON24 Platform innovations, and product roadmap for companies to improve digital engagement. Digital engagement is now at the heart of every customer experience and revolutionizing how organizations run measurable revenue and growth.

The ON24 Experience: Innovation in the Age of Engagement will present the next generation of engagement with ON24 Webcast Elite. It is a new video-centric virtual event product, and more ways to turn engagement into first-person acumens that propel sales and marketing. The product release event is anticipated to include marketing leaders from hundreds of companies across many industries.

Furthermore, the “ON24 Experience: Innovation in the Age of Engagement” is scheduled to take place on October 26, 2021. The firm disclosed that participants will get a first-hand look at all the current and future innovations ON24 is providing for businesses to boost audience engagement in the digital era. It includes New and Enhanced Digital Experiences, more engagement-led, data-driven insights with sophisticated AI engines, etc.

Additionally, ON24 is offering innovations for businesses of all sizes to make each audience experience as engaging as the last and capture the understandings sales and marketing teams need to move buyers forward.

It also includes advanced engagement during webinars which offers new features and capabilities in ON24 Webcast Elite. Moreover, it also allows sales and marketing to create more engagement opportunities within every experience.