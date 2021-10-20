Capri [NYSE: CPRI] Announces Jonathan Akeroyd Decides to Step Down as Versace CEO

Capri Holdings Limited [NYSE: CPRI] disclosed that Jonathan Akeroyd has decided to leave his position as CEO of Versace to take up another opportunity that will allow him to return to the United Kingdom and be closer to his family. Mr. Akeroyd will remain with Versace through March 31, 2022, and will closely work with John D. Idol, to offer full support to the executive leadership team and guarantee smooth management change.

The firm has already started the search for new CEO of Versace. Capri Holdings is the parent company of Versace. The contributions of Jonathan in Versace are remarkable. He has decided to step down from his CEO of Versace at a time when there is strong momentum for the brand, and the firm is completing its clearly defined strategic business initiatives.

Furthermore, Versace has an extraordinary management team in place. The team is headed by the innovative design vision of Donatella Versace. Jonathan stated that he is grateful to have managed Versace and to have worked with the brilliant team to expand the brand.

Additionally, Jonathan has expressed his gratitude to all of the Versace employees, Donatella, and John for their collaboration. He disclosed that before leaving Versace he will make sure the smooth management transition. Moreover, he is convinced that Versace remains well-positioned to accomplish continued success.