Incyte [NASDAQ: INCY] Ink Supply and Distribution Pact with Specialised Therapeutics

Incyte Corporation [NASDAQ: INCY] disclosed that it has inked a supply distribution pact with Specialised Therapeutics Asia Pte Ltd. Both the companies have joined forces to unveil and deliver two new medicines for their Haematology and oncology portfolios. The two medicines include Tafasitamab which is sold as Monjuvi in the US and Minjuvi in Europe and Pemigatinib.

As per the supply and distribution pact, Incyte will be in charge of the development, production, and supply of both products. On the other hand, ST will be in charge of regulatory, distribution, and local marketing-related activities in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. INCY believed that this partnership offered an important strategic opportunity to further serve the global oncology community.

Furthermore, it will enable the firm to offer advanced new medicines to sufferers with high unsatisfied needs in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. INCY’s CEO believed that the capabilities of ST in these regions, directing complex regulatory channels to bring new therapies and technologies to patients with rare cancers, is corresponding to INCY’s own commitment to positively influence the lives of sufferers with critical unsatisfied medical needs.

Additionally, Specialised Therapeutics disclosed that both Pemigatinib and Tafasitamab address strong unfulfilled needs in rare patient populations. The firm has deep experience and successful history of working with clinicians and other stakeholders to bring advanced therapies to small patient populations where there is a high unsatisfied clinical need.