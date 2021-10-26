Theratechnologies [NASDAQ: THTX] Sign Reimbursement Pact in Italy for Trogarzo

Theratechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ: THTX] revealed that it has inked a reimbursement pact with the Italian Medicines Agency, AIFA. The pact is for the reimbursement of Trogarzo for qualified people aged 18 and older living with multi-drug resistant (MDR) HIV-1. Trogarzo is a CD4 domain 2-directed HIV-1 inhibitor.

This pact is an important breakthrough for Trogarzo and for HIV-1 victims in Italy. Italy is the first country with a universal healthcare plan that has authorized the formal reimbursement of Trogarzo for all victims in need. Conor Walshe, General Manager, Europe stated that they are anticipating introducing Trogarzo in Italy during the current quarter and are looking forward to its broader commercial accessibility in Europe over the coming months.

Additionally, Trogarzo was first authorized by the U.S. FDA in March 2018. It was the first long-acting agent authorized for the cure of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with MDR HIV-1 infection deteriorating their current antiretroviral regimen. The firm has also obtained regulatory authorization in Israel for Trogarzo and is striving to obtain pricing and repayment.

Furthermore, Trogarzo was authorized by the EMA in September 2019 for the cure of adults infected with MDR HIV-1 for whom it is otherwise not possible to build a suppressive antiviral regimen. Moreover, it is also available on the market in Germany. A number of victims are also receiving treatment with Trogarzo in other European countries through early access programs. Theratechnologies intends to introduce Trogarzo on a country-by-country basis across Europe as it obtains reimbursement in each individual country.