Hewlett Packard [NYSE: HPE] Choose HPE GreenLake to Modernize its Mission-Critical Infrastructure

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE: HP] and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) have chosen HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to maintain its cutting-edge SAP S/4 HANA mission-critical environment. The main aim of the firm is to elevate performance, speed up digitization, cut transaction processing and increase better insights from improved analytics.

ONGC owns one of the largest SAP implementations in the world. It is chosen to host the SAP S/4 HANA workloads on the HPE GreenLake platform in ONGC data centers, due to strategic acquiescence, performance, and security priorities. ONGC is a foremost energy supplier in India that contributes a projected 71% of the nation’s domestic oil and gas production.

ONGC already had immediate experience of the ease, affluence, and nimbleness of the HPE GreenLake cloud services for its storage environment, and therefore also chosen the HPE GreenLake platform to offer an ascendable, safe, cloud service for its mission-critical SAP S/4 HANA infrastructure and causal network environment.

Furthermore, the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform offers clients a powerful foundation to drive the digital revolution. The HPE GreenLake platform can run on-premises, at the edge, or in a colocation facility, and integrates the ease and quickness of the cloud with the governance, obedience, and visibility that comes with hybrid IT.

Additionally, HPE GreenLake presents a series of cloud services that speed up modernization. It covers cloud services for analytics, bare metal, computes, container management, core payment systems, data protection, electronic medical records, 5G, HCI, high-performance computing, ML operations, networking, risk management, SAP HANA, storage, VDI, and VMs.