Payoneer [NASDAQ: PAYO] Announces A New Growth Program for E-Commerce Industry

Payoneer Global Inc. [NASDAQ: PAYO] has launched a new growth program for the e-commerce industry, Payoneer for Aggregators. Payoneer for Aggregators encompasses Payoneer’s services to acquisition firms focused on third-party sellers. The program is expanded by a suite of services aimed at helping sellers thrive and prepare for an exit. It encompasses Capital Advance, a working capital offering, and Green Channel which is a marketplace onboarding service.

Payoneer has named the Razor Group as a marquee Payoneer for Aggregators partner. Razor is a prominent aggregator in Europe, having recently closed the financing of $400 million led by Victory Park Capital Advisors and BlackRock. As a company which is growing rapidly since its inception in August 2020, Razor has quickly achieved what took other aggregators years.

Payoneer for Aggregators

This collaboration program provides aggregators with a broad range of services oriented towards driving expansion for global e-commerce brands. It is intended for the demands of large, diverse, high-growth businesses. These services include local receiving accounts, competitive foreign exchange rates, supplier payment services, and the Payoneer Digital Mastercard.

Furthermore, Payoneer is also introducing additional features customized for aggregators, such as enhanced onboarding, role management, and permissions, as well as account consolidation. Payoneer also provides various growth services to sellers that are in the process of organizing for a potential exit. It includes those mentioned by the aggregators themselves. Moreover, these growth services include working capital financing at industry-low rates. It also includes access to new marketplaces via Payoneer’s Green Channel program.