Jacobs [NYSE: J] Secure Two Czech Republic Nuclear Contracts

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [NYSE: J] disclosed that it has secured two new contracts to promote the Czech nuclear sector with radioactive waste management services. Jacobs offers a full range of professional services covering consulting, technical, scientific, and project offerings for the government and private sector.

National utility ČEZ has appointed Jacobs’ SIAL geopolymer encapsulation technology to securely set 250 metric tons of low and intermediate-level radioactive slop at the Dukovany Nuclear Power Plant. Jacobs will handle the sludge, currently taking place in storage tanks at the plant. It will capture it in 200-liter drums available for transport to long-term storage. The work, managed at a specially tailored on-site unit, is likely to take five years.

Furthermore, SÚRAO, the Czech Republic’s Radioactive Waste Repository Authority, has chosen Jacobs as a safety assessment and technical advice structure for its scheduled deep geological repository. The Czech government authorized a shortlist of four possible locations for the repository together with a schedule calling for the site to be decided by 2030 and operational by 2065. This pact adds Jacobs’ work supporting radioactive waste repositories in the U.K., Finland, Sweden, and Belgium.

In addition, Jacob believed that its experience backed it to secure these two contracts, which reinforce its position in important radioactive waste management programs in the Czech Republic. These contracts not only promote the Czech government’s vision for the future of the country but also help create a more sustainable and safer world.