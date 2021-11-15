General Electric’s [NYSE: GE] GE Digital Announces Partnership with Emirates

General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] subsidiary GE Digital disclosed that long-time GE customer Emirates has inked a partnership agreement for two new flight data solutions to strengthen progress in its sustainability programs. The Dubai-based airline will be deploying GE Digital’s Fuel Insight product and FlightPulse Pre-Flight module to cut fuel costs and CO2 emissions.

Emirates acknowledges that environmental responsibility is essential to its long-term business success. Since the airline’s inception, its key goal is to operate modern and fuel-efficient aircraft. The airline is fully involved in an ongoing investment to cut its environmental impact and these solutions will help it to attain its sustainability goals.

Aviation Software Solutions

Aviation Software solutions from GE Digital tackle key areas of airline operations that affect the ability to attain peak environmental efficiency. Furthermore, as per the new partnership, Emirates is also looking to utilize GE Digital solutions to drive sustainability adoption across its fleet and flight operations.

Fuel Insight

Fuel Insight is a fuel consumption and emissions reduction solution that works by recognizing real data from the aircraft and airline. This software leverages GE Digital’s powerful aviation data and analytics platform to combine flight data with flight plans and reveals valuable insight to help increase aircraft fuel efficiency and decrease waste.

FlightPulse

Additionally, FlightPulse which is designed by pilots, for pilots, offers access to data. The Preflight module offers aggregated data from across the operation for more informed fuel decisions and departure briefings. In just one year using FlightPulse, one global airline was able to prevent 5.71M kg carbon emissions which is equal to taking 1,241 passenger cars off the road.