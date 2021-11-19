CNH [NYSE: CNHI] Become Top Scorer in DJSI Indices for the 11th Time

CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE: CNHI] has again managed to maintain the top position in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. This is the 11th consecutive year of CNH Industrial in the top position of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) World and Europe. This is the greatest milestone for the company after it became the top scorer in DJSI Indices for the 11th time.

CNH disclosed that its commitment to sustainability is steadfast. Moreover, the company believed that the outstanding accomplishment directly indicates how everyone in CNH Industrial struggled to make the Company, and its environment, a better place. This is yet another key breakthrough on its journey to ESG excellence.

Furthermore, CNH Industrial attained the highest score (88/100) out of 126 companies. These firms are evaluated in the Machinery and Electrical Equipment Industry in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment as of Nov 12, 2021. Shares of CNH Industrial N.V plunged 1.93% during the trading session of Thursday.

DJSI World and DJSI Europe Indices

Additionally, the DJSI World and DJSI Europe Indices are among the most respected sustainability-focused equity indices. Inclusion is intended exclusively for companies considered as a role models in terms of their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance.