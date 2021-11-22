The9 [NASDAQ: NCTY] Ink License Agreement with Soccer Star Neymar Jr

The9 Limited [NASDAQ: NCTY] disclosed that its NFT community and trading platform NFTSTAR has inked an exclusive license agreement with Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior. Neymar da has earned a reputation as a world-renowned soccer player. NFTSTAR will develop, sell, and trade NFT collectibles approved by NR SPORTS.

Neymar will join hands with NFTSTAR’s world-class creative team and artists to develop digital collections. It includes video, animation, and other digital artworks, which will log the best part of Neymar Jr’s career and personal growth. His digital collectibles will be provided with a limited number on the NFTSTAR platform.

Each NFT collectible will have a unique record on the blockchain. Moreover, users will receive ownership of the unique NFT collectible through buying on the platform, or through trading on NFTSTAR’s marketplace. Furthermore, NFTSTAR will adopt general payment methods such as credit cards to facilitate global users to take part.

Glimpse of Soccer Star Neymar Jr Life

Neymar Jr was born on February 5, 1992, in the State of São Paulo, Brazil. He has earned a reputation as a Brazilian soccer player who plays as a forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazil national team. Neymar JR has gained recognition as a Santos FC in Brazil. He was two times South American Footballer of the Year, in 2011 and 2012. Neymar Jr joined Barcelona in the summer of 2013.

In addition, Neymar was chosen for the first time in the Brazil senior team in 2010. He followed the Brazil national team securing the 2013 Confederations Cup in the summer of 2013. In 2014, Neymar secured the FIFA World Cup Bronze Boot. In 2016, Neymar secured the first Olympic gold medal in men’s football.

Moreover, the NFTSTAR community platform will embrace superstars in various fields. However, it is not limited to sports, entertainment, art, and celebrities in different industries. NFTSTAR community platform has a vision to create a major portal to the future metaverse through superstars’ NFT collections, trading, and community interaction.