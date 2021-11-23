Pasithea [NASDAQ: KTTA] Announces Addition of Esketamine Nasal Spray to its Clinic Offerings in the U.K

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [NASDAQ: KTTA] disclosed that its fully-owned subsidiary, Pasithea Clinics, has received authorization to offer Esketamine nasal spray (SPRAVATO) for treatment-resistant depression in adults. The company has started providing the treatment in its Knightsbridge, London location. Only three clinics in the U.K. have been qualified to offer this treatment.

This indicated an important achievement for the U.K. clinics and their patients. Moreover, the current cures have limited success. More than 30% of patients with depression do not respond to consecutive assessments of antidepressant treatment. These sufferers are deemed to have treatment-resistant depression and new cure options are urgently needed.

Shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [NASDAQ: KTTA] surged 221.71% as the firm has gained +4.90 at the time of writing on Tuesday. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp’s share price went from a low point around $2.10 to briefly over $4.19 in past 52 weeks. Its shares have since pulled back to $7.29. KTTA market cap has remained high, reaching $29.19 million at the time of writing.

Furthermore, Esketamine is secure and effective, especially when combined with ongoing psychiatric support. It has been disclosed that because of some risks related to this drug, patients treated in outpatient settings must be registered in a specific program. This is an important accomplishment of the firm as it has got permission to offer this treatment. This achievement has underscored the high standards of care of the firm.