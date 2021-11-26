WISeKey [NASDAQ: WKEY] Announces Launch of Mister Bitcoin NFT

WISeKey International Holding AG [NASDAQ: WKEY] has unveiled Mister Bitcoin NFT by Pedro Sandoval during Art Basel Miami Beach week. MisterBitcoin NFT marks the world of bitcoin and how it is now deemed as complementary to central bank-controlled fiat money. This unique NFT will be up for auction between 17 – 21 January 2022 during the Davos WEF Week on WISe.ART.

The NFT design of the WISe.Art platform guarantees that besides a genuine and signed version of the actual digital asset, an irreversible link to a physical object is established, in addition to evidence of ownership, origin, and a set of agreements unfolding future use and monetization streams, if relevant. NFTs and the platform are protected by WISeKey’s own security technology allowing the security of physical objects as well as digital assets in a safe end-to-end process.

About Pedro Sandoval

Pedro Sandoval is a world-renowned artist born in Venezuela in 1966 and currently living in Spain. He is closely related to the abstract neo-expressionist movement. He demonstrated his artistic skills from an early age. Moreover, he was granted the Young Master of the World Award in the Japanese city of Osaka at only six years old.

Furthermore, his exceptional craftsmanship guided him to the Cristobal Rojas school, in his native Venezuela, where he accepted classical training. Pedro Sandoval is involved in the partnership between figuration and abstraction. Moreover, he has collaborated with internationally renowned mentors such as Oswaldo Vigas or Jesús Rafael Soto.