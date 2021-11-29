Thermo Fisher [NYSE: TMO] Confirms its COVID-19 Tests Perfectly Identifies Omicron Variant

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [NYSE: TMO] disclosed that it has witnessed a breakthrough revelation about its PCR TaqPath COVID-19 Combo Kit, and TaqPath COVID-19 CE-IVD RT-PCR Kit. The company confirmed that its COVID-19 diagnostic tests can correctly identify the new COVID variant Omicron that has made several countries close their borders.

In last week, World Health Organization confirmed that the new variant Omicron comes into the category of “variant of concern” which has forced the various countries to limit the transport in the countries. The health organization also confirmed earlier that a new variant may spread more quickly than other variants of SARS-CoV-2.

World Health Organization also revealed that the Omicron variant has more than 30 mutations in the spike protein alone. The WHO has described that preliminary data indicate an increased risk of transmission compared to other variants of concern. This description and reports are forcing countries to put travel restrictions. Presently, scientists are doing research to analyze the variant’s effect on the efficacy of current vaccines and tests.

TaqPath COVID-19 Test

But TMO stated that the TaqPath COVID-19 assays identify SARS-CoV-2 infections by detecting the presence of three gene targets from the orf1a/b, S, and N regions of the virus. By analyzing across multiple genes, the test can describe accurate results even in the case where one of the targets is affected by a mutation. This assay can be used not only to successfully distinguish COVID-19 but also be utilized as a proxy for the variant.

Furthermore, Omicron, which was first spotted in Southern Africa, has now been confirmed in Australia, Belgium, Botswana, and various other nations. Moreover, the WHO said it was researching with technical experts to understand the potential effect of the variant on current countermeasures against COVID-19, including vaccines.