Sanofi [NASDAQ: SNY] Announces Acquisition of Origimm Biotechnology

Sanofi [NASDAQ: SNY] disclosed that it has decided to purchase Origimm Biotechnology GmbH which is an Austrian privately-owned biotechnology company focusing on the invention of virulent skin microbiome components and antigens from bacteria causing skin disease, such as acne. After the acquisition agreement, Sanofi continues to execute its global Play to Win strategy, chasing growth opportunities and building an industry-leading vaccines pipeline.

Sanofi believed that the purchase of Origimm further extends its vaccine R&D pipeline with a first vaccine candidate against acne, a high medical need for millions of teenagers and adults. The addition of Origimm within Sanofi broadens its area of expertise by bringing vast know-how in the field of the skin microbiome and skin immunology. The firm is looking ahead to utilize the full potential of this candidate.

Furthermore, acne is a pervasive and defaming condition for millions of people globally. It causes significant psychological stress for teenagers but also for adults. Moreover, over 10% of them still experience acne after age 50. The Cutibacterium acnes bacterium plays a key role in the development of moderate or severe acne. There is today no acceptable treatment against acne combining high efficacy and acceptable safety.

In addition, the acquisition of Origimm will add ORI-001 to Sanofi’s early-stage pipeline. ORI-001 is a therapeutic vaccine candidate for acne vulgaris based on recombinant proteins, which have entered preliminary clinical studies in Q3 2021. Concurrently, Sanofi is collaborating to develop additional antigen versions. It is also anticipating utilizing its next-generation mRNA platform in an integrated Ph1/2 study to start in 2023.