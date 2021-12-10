AVC Technologies’ [NASDAQ: AVCT] Kandy Unit Announces Partnership with Braidio

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. [NASDAQ: AVCT] disclosed that its Kandy Communication Business Unit has joined forces with Braidio. Braidio has earned a reputation as a global, award-winning mobile customer engagement platform. The expanded partnership between Kandy and Braidio aimed to power next-generation user experiences for an 80,000-user telehealth application and for a pet wellness application by a premier veterinary hospital system in the US servicing 25,000+ customers.

Kandy and Braidio have been collaborating with AT&T on the development of the AT&T API Marketplace since its introduction in 2019. It supports businesses with capabilities allowing easier quicker and more effective ways to connect with customers in real-time. Moreover, Kandy’s cloud-based real-time communications solutions allow Braidio to serve the healthcare, financial services, retail, construction, pet wellness, and veterinary medicine industries.

Furthermore, Braidio WorkStreams threads information, knowledge, people, customers, and business tools into a single point of revenue capture and productivity, and in collaboration with Kandy, produces more attractive, edge-driven customer engagement experiences for its customers.

In addition, Braidio’s Customer Engagement as a Service platform utilizes AI, low-code, and highly integrated real-time communications. It is powered by Kandy’s rich Cloud Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) abilities, which include messaging, chat, voice, video, and open APIs making embedded communications and cooperation intuitive, accessible, and customizable across the web, mobile, and app presences.

Braidio believed that it can give a fully integrated joint platform solution for Telco partners to design and implement bespoke, entertaining mobile edge experiences to create new revenues and customer growth thanks to the powerful combination of Kandy and Braidio’s platforms.