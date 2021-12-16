PG&E [NYSE: PCG] Successfully Regains 350K+ Customers from Week’s First Storm

PG&E Corporation [NYSE: PCG] disclosed that its crew has been successful in recovering all customers who suffer the loss of electricity after the storm that struck Northern and Central California earlier this week. PG&E revealed that it has recovered the power of more than 350,000 customers since the start of this series of storms on Sunday.

The company clarified that power had been recovered to more than 91 percent of customers in six hours or less. Overall, about 15,000 customers suffered the loss of power, and around 11,000 of those related to blackouts that arose with the arrival of today’s second storm. The company said that it will continue to evaluate the damage, make repairs, and safely recover service to remaining customers.

Second Storm Warning

Furthermore, the company confirmed that its staff is ready to take action in a second storm. The company revealed that this second storm could potentially impede recovery efforts and cause additional blackouts. Moreover, most customers who suffered the loss of power from the first storm have been recovered.

In addition, heavy snow, avalanche warnings, road closures, downed trees, and fallen branches, and other access issues are hindering the ability of PG&E staff to carry out repairs in some areas. As per the company’s anticipation, the current storm is not projected to be as strong as the first. But it is still anticipated to lead to low-altitude snow across the Northern Coastal Range and Sierra Nevada areas. The storm moves throughout PG&E’s service area tonight and Thursday.

PCG disclosed that this week’s winter storms have smashed PG&E’s infrastructure throughout the service area. Moreover, its 125 poles, 174 transformers, 866 spans of wire, and 163 cross-arms are in need of repair. Additionally, customers can allow outage alerts by text, email, or phone. PG&E advises customers about the cause of an outage when teams are on their way. It will also warn them about the expected restoration time, and when power will be restored.