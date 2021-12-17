KKR [NYSE: KKR] Announces Acquisition of Yayoi

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] has inked a definitive agreement to purchase Yayoi Co., Ltd. which is a software developer, distributor, and support service provider for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Japan from ORIX Corporation. ORIX is a prominent integrated financial services group.

KKR gives to Yayoi its strong knowledge to invest in and to support the success of technology and software businesses globally, including companies focused exclusively on accounting and business solutions to SMEs. In the accounting and business software area for SMEs, KKR has a successful track record of investing in companies such as MYOB in Australia, Exact in the Netherlands, Visma in Scandinavia, and KiotViet in Vietnam.

Furthermore, since its inception in 1976, KKR has earned a reputation as one of the world’s leading diversified asset management companies. The company is listed on the NYSE. As of the end of September 2021, KKR had assets under the management of US$459 billion and had executed investments in nearly 330 companies through its global private equity strategy.

In addition, Yayoi believed that by embracing KKR as a new shareholder, Yayoi is even better turned on to deliver further value beyond its current framework of offering business software. By joining forces with KKR, Yayoi will not only back the growth of SMEs but also revolutionize the business software industry in Japan.

Moreover, it also helps to speed up the digital revolution of society through dynamic and advanced product and service development beyond the current Yayoi SaaS products. The transaction is anticipated to be executed on March 1st, 2022, dependent on regulatory authorizations and customary closing conditions.