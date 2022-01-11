Alcon [NYSE: ALC] Unveil First and Only Water Gradient Contact Lens For Patients

Alcon Inc. [NYSE: ALC] has launched the first and only Water Gradient contact lens for patients with astigmatism. The company has unveiled DAILIES TOTAL1 for Astigmatism. Alcon disclosed that the lenses will be available in the U.S. starting from March. The company has launched the contact lenses that Eye Care Professionals have been eagerly waiting for their astigmatic patients.

The first and only daily disposable toric lens with Water Gradient surface material is DAILIES TOTAL1 for Astigmatism. This lens material has a steady increase in water content until it reaches 100% water at the top, so all that comes into contact with the eye is a shield of moisture. Water Gradient lenses provide great comfort, allowing Eye Care Professionals to adapt and keep more astigmatic patients in contact lenses.

Furthermore, the company confirmed that DAILIES TOTAL1 for Astigmatism will be available in the U.S. with a full 2,300 parameters starting in March 2022. Once set up there, the lenses are anticipated to launch to additional markets in late 2022. This unveiling expands Alcon’s portfolio of premium, daily single-use lenses, which already includes DAILIES TOTAL1 (sphere) and DAILIES TOTAL1 Multifocal, with a high-performing lens designed specifically for astigmatic patients.

In addition, the lenses also feature two other proprietary technologies from Alcon. One is PRECISION BALANCE lens design and the other one is SmarTears Technology.