Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (ADGI) gained in the current market; here is why?

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (ADGI) gained in the current market after the company announced the amendment in its filing of beneficial ownership by persons. ADGI values at $11.47, shedding more than 17 percent compared to yesterday’s closing price. The stock finished at $9.81 at the end of the last trading session. The stock volume traded in the last trading session was roughly 3.79 million shares. The current market cap of the company is around $1.27 billion.

ADGI amended its filing of beneficial ownership by persons

Beneficial ownership of approximately 15,592,582 shares, or 14.015 percent of the class, has been determined to be beneficial. The number of shares that a given individual possesses will determine the specific ownership of that individual. The numbers indicate the exclusive right to vote or control the votes, and they total 6,703,249. The numbers reflect shared voting authority, whereas zero symbolizes no shared voting authority. A total of 15,592,582 are the figures that indicate the exclusive ability to dispose or command the dispositions.

A person or persons are known to have the right to receive or the power to direct the receipt of dividends from, or the proceeds from, the sale of, the common stock of Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (ADGI). The power to direct the receipt of dividends from, or the proceeds from, the sale of the common stock of Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (ADGI), or the power to direct the receipt of dividends from, or the proceeds from, the sale of the common stock of Adagio Therapeutic (ADGI). According to the most current available information, the Fidelity Growth Company Commingled Pool’s investment in Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (ADGI) common stock amounted to 6,455,149 shares, or 5.802 percent of the company’s total outstanding common stock, as of December 31, 2021.

Conclusion

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (ADGI) announced its amendments in the ownership by persons in a sec filing. The company previously announced its statement of changes in beneficial ownership on February 1, 2022.